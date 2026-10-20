Move United USA Wheelchair Football League To Host Tournament November 1-2 In Dallas Featuring Home Team Irving Outlaws

A Los Angeles Raiders wheelchair football player tries to get the ball across the line while two Irving Outlaws players stop him during a USA Wheelchair Football League game

Eight teams from across the US will compete for the trophy

- Irving Outlaws Head Coach Danny PeltieDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will host eight teams from across the country for the third national tournament in the 2026 wheelchair football season. Game play will take place November 1-2 in Dallas, in Hall C of the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.In addition to the hometown Irving Outlaws Wheelchair Football Team, the other seven teams competing at the tournament include the Birmingham Hammers, GLASA Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the WWAR Generals Wheelchair Football Team.Competition will kick off with pool play on Sunday, November 1, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and will continue on Monday, November 2 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with the tournament's championship game kicking off at 2:00 pm that day. The full tournament schedule can be viewed at moveunitedsport/2026-usawfl-tournaments under the Dallas section.The tournament is hosted by RISE Adaptive Sports, a Move United member organization whose mission is to assist persons with physical challenges to“Recover, Inspire, Succeed, and Empower” themselves and others by providing inclusive adaptive recreational sports programs.“RISE Adaptive Sports is excited to welcome wheelchair football teams and their families to the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Hosting a tournament here gives us a chance to share the sport with our community and show our visitors some Texas hospitality,” said Irving Outlaws Head Coach Danny Peltier.“We hope teams can arrive early and spend some time exploring; whether it's the Fort Worth Stockyards, Sundance Square, Deep Ellum, or the Bishop Arts District. With so much to see, do, and eat, there's something for everyone.”Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up at moveunitedsport/usawfl-tournaments. The tournament is open to the public and free to attend.This is the sixth competitive season of the USA Wheelchair Football League. The USA Wheelchair Football League, a program of Move United, is made possible in part by an NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership grant.

Shuan Butcher

Move United

+1 240-268-2180

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Move United USA Wheelchair Football League to Host Tournament November 1-2 in Dallas Featuring Home Team Irving Outlaws News Provided By Move United October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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