The Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market Is Set To Grow Steadily At A 10.3% CAGR Until 2030

Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Home Infusion Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The home infusion therapy devices market is witnessing significant expansion as healthcare increasingly moves toward patient-centered and home-based care options. With technological advancements and demographic shifts, this sector is positioned for robust growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping the future of home infusion therapy devices.

Steady Market Growth and Size Projections for Home Infusion Therapy Devices

The home infusion therapy devices market has experienced rapid growth recently and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. Market value is forecasted to rise from $10.86 billion in 2025 to $12.03 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This rise has been driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, heightened demand for home healthcare services, a growing elderly population, higher hospital discharge rates, and an expanding need for long-term infusion treatments. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $17.83 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10.3%. Growth in this period is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of home healthcare services, wider adoption of remote patient monitoring, rising preference for personalized drug delivery methods, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a shift toward decentralized care models. Emerging trends include the rising use of portable infusion devices, greater demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, preference for disposable infusion equipment, a surge in home-based intravenous therapies, and an enhanced focus on safe and precise drug delivery.

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Understanding Home Infusion Therapy Devices and Their Role

Home infusion therapy devices are specialized medical tools designed to administer fluids, medications, nutrients, and other therapeutic solutions directly into a patient's body within a home environment. These devices are developed to provide controlled, accurate, and safe delivery of therapy, supporting long-term treatment outside hospital settings. By facilitating treatment continuity and enhancing patient convenience, these devices improve overall healthcare efficiency while allowing patients to receive necessary therapies in the comfort of their own homes.

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Accelerate Market Expansion

The growth of telehealth and remote patient monitoring is a key catalyst for the home infusion therapy devices market. These technologies leverage digital platforms, connected devices, and virtual care systems to remotely oversee patient health and deliver medical services. The rising adoption of telehealth is driven by a demand for more convenient, cost-effective, and patient-focused healthcare options that minimize hospital visits and promote ongoing disease management. Remote monitoring complements home infusion therapy by allowing healthcare providers to track infusion progress, assess patient responses, and intervene promptly when needed. For example, in April 2023, FAIR Health Inc. reported a 7.3% increase in national telehealth use, with medical claim lines involving telehealth rising from 5.5% in December 2022 to 5.9% in January 2023. This trend highlights how telehealth expansion is supporting safer, more efficient home infusion treatments and propelling market growth.

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The Impact of an Aging Population on Market Demand

The rising number of elderly individuals worldwide is another important driver for the home infusion therapy devices market. This demographic shift results from longer life expectancies due to advances in healthcare, leading to an increased share of older adults who often require ongoing medical care for chronic conditions. Elderly patients tend to favor home infusion therapies for their convenience, affordability, and patient-friendly nature, allowing treatments like antibiotic administration, nutritional support, and medication delivery to be managed at home. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), by November 2025, people aged 65 and older made up 18.5% of the population across OECD countries, with their numbers surpassing 252 million in 2023-an increase of over 10 million older adults within just two years. This demographic trend is a significant factor driving demand for home infusion therapy devices.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates Growth in the Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for home infusion therapy devices and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market report includes analysis for key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional growth patterns.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market is Set to Grow Steadily at a 10.3% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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