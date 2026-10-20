Harmony Painting Identifies Practical Updates For Denver Homeowners Staying Put

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As Denver homeowners assess their options, Harmony Painting outlines focused refresh projects that do not require a major renovation.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Denver homeowners assess whether to move, sell, or remain in their current property, Harmony Painting is outlining smaller-scale painting and repair projects that can refresh everyday spaces without requiring a major renovation.The Denver Metro Association of Realtors' September 2026 Market Trends report recorded 13,567 active listings at month-end and 4.76 months of inventory, conditions the organization said give buyers more selection and room to negotiate. The report also noted that closed sales were down 21.39% year over year to 2,849.Housing and financing decisions are individual, but homeowners who decide to stay may find that a focused maintenance or refresh plan improves the way they use their existing space. Harmony Painting says a project does not need to begin with demolition to make a meaningful visual difference."A home can feel very different without changing its footprint," said Spencer Melfi, Founder and CEO of Harmony Painting. "Paint, repaired drywall, refreshed trim, or updated cabinetry can improve spaces people use every day without turning the house into a major construction project."Among the projects homeowners may consider are:- Refreshing heavily used living spaces- Repairing damaged drywall before repainting- Updating older or highly saturated wall colors- Repainting existing cabinetry when the substrate and finish are suitable- Refreshing doors, trim, and millwork- Addressing deteriorating exterior coatings before weather exposure worsens the conditionThe company recommends beginning with the areas that most affect daily use, then developing a scope that fits the home's condition, budget, and schedule. Not every room requires work, and a paint project should not be treated as a substitute for repairs outside a painting contractor's scope.For older homes, project planning can require additional consideration. EPA guidance states that anyone paid to perform work that disturbs painted surfaces in pre-1978 homes, childcare facilities, or preschools generally must be certified and use lead-safe work practices. Harmony Painting is an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Firm for qualifying work and reports that its certification is valid through August 6, 2031."If you like your neighborhood and the way your home functions, a useful question is simply, 'What would make us enjoy this house more?'" Melfi said. "That often produces a more focused project list."About Harmony PaintingHarmony Painting is a Denver-based residential and commercial painting company serving homeowners, businesses, and property professionals throughout the Denver metro area. The company provides interior and exterior painting, drywall repair, cabinet painting, and related services. Learn more at Harmony Painting.

Spencer Melfi

Harmony Painting

+1 720-450-2907

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Harmony Painting Identifies Practical Updates for Denver Homeowners Staying Put News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.