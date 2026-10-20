YOKOWO To Exhibit At Electronica 2026 In Munich

YOKOWO

Compact power connector

World's smallest* spring connector

Low-profile, detachable connector for sensors

Flexible waveguide connector

Electronica is one of the world's largest trade fairs for electronics

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YOKOWO CO., LTD. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Katsuhei Yanagisawa) will exhibit at“electronica 2026,” one of the largest electronics trade fairs in the world, to be held between November 10th and 13th, 2026 at Messe München in Munich, Germany. This will be YOKOWO's fifth appearance at the exhibition, following its participation in 2024.

Under the theme“Empowering the All-Electric Society,” the exhibition will bring together products from a broad range of fields that support the electronics industry, including semiconductors, power electronics, electronic components, wireless communications, and sensors. Electronics professionals from all over the world will gather at this exhibition, which has been heralded as an event that showcases cutting-edge technology and industry trends, while attracting attention as an opportunity for major manufacturers and suppliers from various countries to hold business discussions and generate new business.

YOKOWO plans to showcase a range of products at its booth, including compact power connectors designed to meet emerging European regulations on battery removability, the world's smallest spring connectors, manufactured using advanced micro-precision processing technology, thin, detachable connectors for liquid detection sensors, and flexible RF waveguide connectors for wired radio-frequency signal transmission.

In recent years, there have been large-scale investments in the semiconductor industry, as well as growing efforts in Europe toward electrification and energy conservation, particularly in the industrial equipment, automotive, and energy sectors. Thus, there is growing demand for electronic components and connection technology with advanced performance characteristics, such as high-speed data transmission, high-current capability, waterproofing, and miniaturization.

With these market conditions in mind, YOKOWO aims to raise awareness of its electronics business and attract new customers through this exhibition, leveraging its century-plus of accumulated technical expertise, customer-centric approach to proposing solutions, and advanced customization capabilities.

YOKOWO remains committed to tackling challenges faced by customers all over the world and contributing to a more prosperous society through the provision of connection solutions, including connector products.

Reference Materials and Main Exhibits:

Compact Power Connector

A solderless connector developed for small devices such as hearing aids, earphones, and smart glasses, this product anticipates the upcoming European regulations regarding battery removability, as its design facilitates easy battery replacement.

World's Smallest Spring Connector*

With a diameter of just φ0.35 mm, this spring connector enables the effective use of limited space, thereby contributing to shrinking wearable devices, where compact size and light weight are particularly essential. *Based on company research.

Low-Profile, Detachable Connector for Sensors

A low-profile, detachable connector designed for liquid-sensing applications intended for use in areas such as building systems, piping, and social infrastructure to monitor for water or liquid leaks and facilitate preventive maintenance.

Flexible Waveguide Connector

Waveguide connector jointly developed with YONEZAWA BUSSAN Co., Ltd. and Waveguide Technology Laboratory Co., Ltd. We believe it will play a crucial role in the advancement of next-generation communications, such as 5G and 6G, as a new means of transmitting radio waves via wired connections.

■Product Inquiries

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

FC Business Division, Sales Department, Section 2

TEL:03-3916-3112

E-mail:...

Website:

YOKOWO EUROPE GmbH Düsseldorf office

TEL: +49-211-52805592

E-mail:...

YOKOWO AMERICA CORPORATION

TEL: +1-602-888-8331

E-mail:...

YOKOWO MICRO TECH CO., LTD.

TEL: +886-2-2550-1522

E-mail:...

■Media Contact

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

Public Relations Department

Okonogi

TEL:090-4603-0450

E-mail:...

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

Reimi Okonogi

+81 90-4603-0450

...

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YOKOWO to exhibit at electronica 2026 in Munich News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. October 20, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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