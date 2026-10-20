History Of 21St Century Being Written In This Region: Rubio In India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said the history of the 21st century is being written“in this region”, asserting that the partnership between Washington and New Delhi is shaping what the century will look like.

Addressing the 'Freedom 250' reception in Mumbai to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, Rubio emphasised on engaging more with India, given that it is the world's most populous nation and a strong geopolitical partner.

“If you think about the story and the history of the 21st century, it's being written in this region and it's being written right now. One day someone will write a book about the history of the 21st century. And there will be a chapter in there about the other regions in the world, but the 21st century will be defined, for better and for worse, by what happens in this region. We know that. We can sense it. We can feel it,” said Rubio.

“I truly believe the relationship between the United States and India is defining, in many ways in a positive way, what the 21st century can look like,” he added.

Rubio said India and the US were“perfectly aligned” on harnessing technologies such as superintelligence and quantum computing for the benefit of humanity while mitigating their harms, and on the need for a free and secure Indo-Pacific where no nation can claim dominance over international shipping routes.

On geopolitics, he said free trade depends on open sea lanes and, for India and the US in particular, on a free and secure Indo-Pacific“one in which no nation can claim dominance or ownership of international shipping lanes. On that issue, we are 100 per cent in perfect alignment.”

“No two nations on earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue. And of course, there will be points of disagreement. But on the core issues that define the national interest of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary, especially for two countries of this size,” the US Secretary of State added.

Signalling more frequent visits, Rubio, who was in India just four months ago, said:“I'll see you again in three months because I'm coming now every three months.”

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Rubio in Mumbai, with discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties.

“Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.