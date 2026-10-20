Ladakh's First Medical College To Be Operational For Academic Year 2027-28

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Oct 20 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved setting up of Ladakh's first medical college to be operational from academic year 2027-38, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena said on Tuesday.

L-G Saxena on social media platform X said, "Another historic milestone for Ladakh!"

"Ladakh's first medical college in Leh is all set to become a reality, with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, approving the operationalisation of the medical college, starting from the academic year 2027-28."

"I sincerely thank Health Minister @JPNadda ji, for taking cognisance of my request and granting a one-time relaxation from 80 per cent completion of the infrastructure, before initiating recruitment of faculty and support staff."

"This crucial intervention allows us to initiate staggered, preparatory recruitment for 103 sanctioned regular posts, right away, even as the construction of our dedicated academic infrastructure progresses."

"This approval fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh. It will expand opportunities for our youth to pursue quality medical education close to home and significantly boost the long-term healthcare ecosystem across the region," L-G Saxena said.

"The Union Territory Administration will ensure all necessary arrangements to welcome our first batch of medical students."

The Leh bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Surya Kant on October 18.

The inaugural event was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to Ladakh L-G and senior civil and police officers.

The Central government has already approved the setting up of campuses of IIT and IIM Jammu in Leh.

The objective is to ensure that the youth of the region get the best technical and professional education without having to move out to places outside the Union Territory.