Tiger Shroff's Team Warns Of Legal Action Over Fake News, AI Videos

Team Tiger Issues Stern Warning Against Misinformation

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's team has issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it. The team has also warned that legal action may be initiated against individuals and pages creating, promoting or circulating such content.

In an official statement shared on social media, Team Tiger categorically clarified that the actor had not issued any statements, released any videos or authorised any communication concerning the recent firing incident or related developments. The statement comes amid the circulation of misleading digital content linked to the firing incident involving Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The management team stressed that the content circulating online was unauthorised and intended to mislead the public. It also urged fans, media outlets and digital platforms to rely exclusively on verified communication from Shroff and his official representatives. The statement read,“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments.” It further stated,“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

In its statement, the actor's management made it clear that it does not endorse or have any association with the material being circulated online. It called on publishers and social media users to exercise responsibility while sharing information about the actor, particularly in connection with the ongoing developments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff) The team also cautioned against the creation and amplification of misinformation for online engagement or financial gain, highlighting the potential consequences of presenting fabricated material as an authentic statement from a public figure.“We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain,” the statement said.

Legal Action Threatened Against Fabricators

The warning extended beyond a general appeal for responsible reporting. Team Tiger explicitly reserved the right to pursue legal remedies against those responsible for generating or distributing the unauthorised material.“Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible,” the team stated.

The statement concluded with a request to the public to rely only on verified communications issued by the actor and his official team. It read, "We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team.”

Investigation Reveals Original Target Was Another Celebrity

The warning against misinformation comes amid developments in the firing case involving Shroff's car in Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the three alleged shooters were initially targeting another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were unable to reach that individual because of tight security.“Tiger Shroff was not the shooters' original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity's security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them,” the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

The Crime Branch further alleged that the shooters subsequently turned their attention towards Shroff, believing that he would be an easier target.“Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,” the Crime Branch added. The identity of the other celebrity was not specified in the information provided by the Crime Branch.

Mumbai Police have taken custody of three suspects arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. A court granted them 48-hour transit remand, but police implemented“Plan B,” keeping them overnight at Railway Colony police station before transferring them to Mumbai. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped injury, but his driver was injured. Police have registered a case under relevant BNS and Arms Act sections. (ANI)

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