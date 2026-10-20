Vijayadashami A Symbol Of Truth's Triumph Over Evil: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings on Vijayadashami at the Shri Ramlila and Vijayadashami celebrations in Sector 10, Dwarka, and said the festival is not merely a celebration of Lord Ram's victory over Ravana, but also a symbol of the triumph of truth, righteousness, justice and good conduct over evil, unrighteousness, injustice and arrogance.

President Droupadi Murmu attended this Vijayadashami celebration as the chief guest. "For centuries, the festival has inspired people with the message that truth always triumphs over falsehood and righteousness over unrighteousness," she said, as per a release.

Adopting Lord Ram's Ideals to Combat Modern Evils

The Chief Minister said Lord Ram is not just a deity people worship, but also an ideal for life. "Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram destroyed unrighteousness by killing Ravana. Ravana has been regarded as a symbol of evil for centuries, but many evils continue to exist in society today. To eradicate them, every individual must adopt Lord Ram's ideals in their own life," she said.

Gupta said darkness, arrogance, anger, jealousy, corruption, addiction, crime, social discrimination, atrocities against women and hatred continue to pose challenges to society. "These evils can be eliminated only when everyone embraces Lord Ram's ideals and fulfils their duties by reflecting those values in their conduct," she added.

The Chief Minister said that if people did not adopt Lord Ram's ideals in their lives, it would be difficult to eliminate the evils prevalent in society. The account of Lord Ram's life, she said, inspires people to introspect, recognise the evils within themselves and work to overcome them.

She said Vijayadashami offers everyone an opportunity to resolve to follow Lord Ram's ideals, contribute to eliminating the evils around them and move forward alongside the country's progress.

A Call for Unity and National Progress

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said hatred must be eliminated and the lamp of love must be lit to build a brighter future for the country. She called upon people to stand united against the evils prevalent in society and teach anti-national elements a lesson.

She said all Indians must work together for the country's progress and a brighter future. (ANI)

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