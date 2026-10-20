First Step Toward Justice: Shiva Sharma's Mother Thanks CM Yogi

Ranjana Sharma, mother of Shiva Sharma, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the police, the Special Task Force and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the arrest of three absconding accused in Shiva Sharma's murder case, calling it the "first step toward justice" on the day of Vijayadashami.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjana said the case would now proceed according to due process of law, expressing faith in justice. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone- the police, the STF, the administration, CM Yogi Adityanath, and all those who supported us. It is significant that today is the day of Vijayadashami, and this marks the first step toward justice for Shiva. Following this arrest, the case will proceed according to the due process of law. As for the harassment, there are many other videos currently in people's possession. I have full faith that justice will be served," she said.

Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested

Prime suspect Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, were arrested from Nagpur in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and Lucknow Police, with assistance from Nagpur Police.

Evasion Tactics Revealed

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order for Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash said Shraddha Dubey evaded arrest by consistently wearing a burqa, minimising the use of communication devices, limiting interactions and staying in low-end hotels with minimal surveillance. "She will now be brought to Lucknow on transit remand, where the Lucknow Police will conduct interrogations and advance the investigation. To evade the police and remain on the run, she consistently wore a burqa, minimized the use of communication devices, and kept her interactions with others to an absolute minimum. She chose to stay in low-end hotels-places with minimal surveillance and less police oversight," he told reporters, stating that police recieved information that Shraddha Dubey had gone to Nepal, after which she returned. "This was likely an attempt to throw the police off her trail," he said.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Yash said Shraddha Dubey was accompanied by her sister and her driver, who had been with her throughout her time on the run.

Yash said Shraddha Dubey will be brought to Lucknow on transit remand, where Lucknow Police will interrogate her.

Case Background

A murder case was registered at Hazratganj police station on October 9 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint by Ranjana Sharma. Lucknow Police had initially announced a Rs 25,000 reward, later doubled to Rs 50,000. (ANI)

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