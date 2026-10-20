Follow Lord Ram's Ideals To End Social Evils, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called upon people to follow the ideals of Lord Shri Ram to eliminate social evils, including corruption, substance abuse, crime, discrimination and atrocities against women, while addressing Dussehra celebrations attended by President Droupadi Murmu at Dwarka Sector 10 in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering at Delhi's Ramlila celebrations, Gupta said Vijayadashami was not merely a celebration of Lord Ram's victory over Ravana but also a reminder that truth triumphs over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice.

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Minister said,“Today is a moment of great joy for us. On the grand stage of Delhi's largest Ramlila -- a stage now made even more magnificent by her presence -- we are honoured to welcome the First Citizen of our nation, Her Excellency the President. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a very warm welcome to her.”

CM Gupta also acknowledged the presence of her colleague Parvesh Verma, Ramlila organiser Akash Gehlot, Vishnu Mittal and other dignitaries at the event.

'Truth always triumphs over falsehood'

Emphasising the significance of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister said the festival had inspired people for centuries by reinforcing the victory of good over evil.“For centuries, this day has inspired us, reminding us that truth always triumphs over falsehood, righteousness prevails over unrighteousness, and justice overcomes injustice. Virtue always triumphs over arrogance,” she said.

'Embrace ideals of Lord Shri Ram'

Describing Lord Ram as an ideal for society, Gupta said,“Lord Shri Ram is not just a deity we worship; He is the ideal for our lives, the embodiment of righteousness (Maryada Purushottam). He vanquished Ravana, who has always been a symbol of evil, and destroyed unrighteousness.”

She said society continued to face several evils that could be likened to Ravana, urging people to collectively work towards eliminating them.“Whether it be darkness, ego, anger, jealousy, corruption, substance abuse, crime, social discrimination, atrocities against women, or hatred -- to eradicate all of these, we must all embrace the ideals of Lord Shri Ram,” Gupta said.

Stressing the need for individual responsibility, she added,“Every single individual must act as a reflection of Lord Shri Ram.”

The Chief Minister cautioned against the persistence of evil in society, asking rhetorically,“Otherwise, the hands of time will ask: 'Which Lanka should I set ablaze?' 'Whose arms -- like those of Ravana -- should I tear off?' With a 'Lanka' in every home and a 'Ravana' in every person, where am I to find so many 'Rams'? Where am I to find so many 'Rams'?”

'Take a pledge to eliminate evils'

Calling on people to make a collective pledge on Vijayadashami, Gupta said everyone must adopt Lord Ram's principles and work towards removing the evils prevalent in society.“And today is the day to take a pledge: by following the noble ideals of Lord Ram, we shall adopt his principles ourselves and eliminate all the evils we see around us,” she said.

Gupta also urged citizens to contribute to the country's progress and counter hatred, saying,“We must contribute to the nation's progress and, by rooting out hatred, teach a lesson to those who betray the country.”

Emphasising the importance of love and unity, the Chief Minister said,“We must illuminate the future of India by lighting the lamp of love.”

She then called upon the gathering to raise slogans together, saying,“We, the people of India, stand united. Let us raise our voices together: Jai Shri Ram! Jai Jai Shri Ram!”

CM Gupta raised the slogan“Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and extended her greetings to the people on Vijayadashami.“My heartfelt greetings to you all; wishing you a very happy festival of Vijayadashami (the victory of good over evil),” she said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)