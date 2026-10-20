Tiger Shroff Firing: An Attempt At Intimidation, Says Rakesh Bedi

The firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has raised concerns in the film fraternity, with actor Rakesh Bedi describing it as an apparent attempt at intimidation, while actor Renuka Shahane called it“a very scary thing” and stressed the need for strict action against those who resort to violence and threats.

Film Fraternity Reacts To Incident

Reacting to the incident, Bedi told ANI,“It's very unfortunate. What has happened is very terrible, it's not good at all. And I feel that this is more of an intimidation, more of an attempt to scare.” He further questioned why the incident had taken place and said the investigating agencies would be in a better position to establish the facts.

“Otherwise, if it was so point-blank... a bullet hit someone else, so he could have been hit too. I think this is an act of intimidation. Now, why it happened, why it didn't, either the government knows, or the police and the agencies that are investigating it know. But it is not good,” Bedi said.

When asked about the names of Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and Tiger Shroff emerging in connection with similar incidents, Bedi said that one name had repeatedly appeared in news reports, while cautioning that he could not independently confirm the claims.“Going by what we are seeing in the news, only one name is repeatedly coming up everywhere-what we are seeing in the news,” he said.“Now, yesterday some people were saying, the police were saying, that people deliberately take Bishnoi's name just to scare others. Now, I don't know whether that's true or not, I have no idea,” he added.

Actor Renuka Shahane also expressed concern over the incident, highlighting how an ordinary person was affected while going about his daily routine.“It is a very scary thing because the poor guy was just doing his work, playing football, or trying to live a normal life. And in the midst of that, this attack took place. I thank God that nothing happened to him. But that news has truly shaken everyone,” Shahane said.

Calling for strict action against those involved in intimidation and violence, she added,“However, this needs to be completely eradicated from the roots. I think today is Dussehra, so any such elements who intimidate and threaten, or pick up weapons, who-I would say-go against the law to do something, they definitely must be eradicated. So I hope something like that happens.”

Actor Dipika Chikhlia also expressed concern over the incident and said she hoped the injured person would recover soon.

Tiger Shroff Was Not The Original Target: Mumbai Crime Branch

A major revelation has emerged in the Tiger Shroff firing case, suggesting that the Bollywood actor was not the initial target of the shooters. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, three shooters were allegedly targeting another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were unable to reach them due to tight security.

Tiger Shroff was not the shooters' original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity's security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them," said the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The shooters then turned their attention towards Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target. "Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead," added the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Suspects Arrested in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car on Monday.

A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

Police Execute 'Plan B' for Transport

Following this, Mumbai Police executed an alternative strategy, dubbed 'Plan B', to secure the three shooters. They were kept at the Railway Colony police station throughout the night.

Visuals from the Kota Railway Colony police station showed tight security arrangements, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow 'Plan B' for transporting the accused. As a result, the police reportedly changed their original plan to take the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to keep them in Kota.

Speaking on the same, Ramswaroop Meena, SHO at Railway Colony Police Station, explained that the three accused have been granted a 48-hour transit remand and are being transported to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police.

Case Details and Charges

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)