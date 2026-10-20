Asian Para Games 2026: India Claims 35 Medals, Discus Throw Sweep

India delivered an impressive performance on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 35, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals, to remain sixth in the overall standings.

India completed a podium sweep in the men's discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 event, with Devender Kumar clinching gold, Rakesh securing silver and Pardeep Kumar claiming bronze. Other notable performances included silver medals for Preeti Pal, Manish Narwal and para powerlifter Ashok Kumar Malik. Hokato Hotozhe, Praveen Sharma, Ayush Verma and Niranjan Mukundan also secured bronze medals, while Indian athletes added to the tally with podium finishes in para table tennis and shooting. The impressive medal haul marked a memorable day for India at the Asian Para Games, with athletes delivering strong performances across multiple disciplines and achieving significant milestones.

Record-Breaking Day in Para-Athletics

Indian athletes produced a series of record-breaking performances and podium finishes across para-athletics, para table tennis, para shooting, para powerlifting and para-swimming, underlining the country's strong campaign at the continental event. In para-athletics, Simran Sharma clinched gold in the women's 200m T12 event with a Games-record time of 24.80 seconds. India also secured bronze in the event through Tejalben Damor, who clocked 25.23 seconds to register a personal best. Iran's Hajjar Safarzadeh finished a close second in 25.02 seconds, just 0.22 seconds behind Simran. China's Yaqin Shen finished fourth with a time of 26.49 seconds.

Deepthi Jeevanji successfully defended her title in the women's 400m T20 event, winning gold in 56.36 seconds and setting another Games record. The Paris 2024 Paralympics bronze medallist dominated the race, finishing more than two seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Japan's Niina Kanno, who secured silver for Japan in 58.92 seconds.

In the field events, Nishad Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's high jump T47 event, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games Record at the 5th Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Japan.

Pranav Soorma also struck gold in the men's discus throw F51/F52/F53 event, recording an Asian record of 11.66 metres. Pranav, who was previously a men's club throw silver medalist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, tried his hand at discus throw and demolished the Asian record, setting a new benchmark of 11.66 m.

India achieved a podium sweep in the men's discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 event, with Devender Kumar winning gold, Rakesh securing silver, and Pradeep Kumar claiming bronze.

Pradeep Kumar added another medal to India's tally by winning silver in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event, while Ayush Verma took bronze. Preeti Pal secured silver in the women's 200m T35 event. Preeti improved from 4th place (32.19 seconds) in the 2022 Asian Para Games to silver in 2026, improving her time by 2.66 seconds. China's Zhou Xia claimed the gold medal with a Games-record time of 28.03 seconds, finishing ahead of Preeti in the event.

Praveen Sharma and Hokato Hotozhe Sema won bronze medals in their respective shot put events.

Historic Haul in Para Table Tennis

India also enjoyed a productive outing in para table tennis, winning five bronze medals through Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Prachi Pandey and Jehan Dorab Madan.

Baby Sahana Ravi achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the women's standing category at the Asian Para Games. The five-medal haul also took India's tally in para table tennis beyond its previous best of two bronze medals at the continental event.

Success in Shooting, Powerlifting and Swimming

Para Shooting

In para shooting, Tokyo Paralympic champion Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event with a score of 233.7 points. The performance improved on his bronze-medal finish in 2022 and earned him a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Debutant Shrishti Arora also made her mark, securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event. Shristi finished in third place with a score of 214.7, having managed 96.3 in her first two series. She climbed into the third spot soon after and maintained her spot there; she finished behind Iran's Sareh Javanmardi (237.0) and Faezeh Ahmadi (237.3), who secured the silver and gold medals respectively.

Para Powerlifting and Swimming

India added another silver medal in para powerlifting, with Ashok finishing second in the men's 65kg category after lifting 192kg. He improved on the bronze medal he won in the 2022 edition.

In para-swimming, Himanshu Nandal secured bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event, while Niranjan Mukundan claimed another bronze in the men's 200m individual medley SM7 category.

With gold-medal performances, record-breaking efforts and historic achievements across multiple disciplines, India continued its strong campaign on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games, taking its overall medal tally to 35 and maintaining sixth place in the standings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)