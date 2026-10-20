YSRCP Urges SEC Action Against Attacks, Politically Motivated Arrests

YSRCP Demands SEC Intervention Against Attacks, Partisan Police

YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu demanded immediate State Election Commission intervention against attacks, politically motivated arrests and nomination obstruction. After submitting representations on Dasara, they sought the removal of 59 police officers from election duties for partisan conduct.

According to a press release, Appi Reddy said Kadapa mayoral candidate Deepthi Reddy's residence was attacked, yet police registered cases against victims while protecting attackers. Prospective candidates were being targeted through criminal cases to prevent participation in MPTC and ZPTC elections.

He cited two Pulivendula FIRs naming Raghava Reddy alongside hundreds of others, describing the arrests as implementation of a“Red Book constitution.” He said Scheduled Caste leader Dasari Veeraiah of Duggirala was detained under the PD Act because the ruling party feared his electoral strength. Kuppam's YSRCP chairperson candidate was kidnapped, although TDP candidates had contested there during YSRCP's government.

Candidates seeking particulars of criminal cases were being denied information, Appi Reddy said. While the Joint Director clarified that a police certificate was not mandatory for nominations, YSRCP sought uniform written instructions and permission for self-declared affidavits. He also demanded electoral rolls incorporating approved changes up to July 15, as directed by the High Court, instead of February lists, the release said.

Leaders Vow Further Action, Criticise TDP and Pawan Kalyan

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Babu said Chandrababu Naidu had turned Navaratri into a period of fear, targeting opposition parties and women. He also questioned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's silence despite his repeated declarations about Sanatana Dharma, and said officials behaving like TDP workers had been identified in the complaints.

The leaders vowed to pursue justice before the Supreme Court, election authorities and human rights bodies, and approach the Prime Minister if necessary to protect workers.

The press release further noted that Sudhakar Babu said they were prepared to stage a sit-in or indefinite hunger strike until justice was secured.“Democracy must be decided through ballots, not bullets,” they declared. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)