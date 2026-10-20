BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Braze, Inc. (Nasdaq BRZE), ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX ESBS), Gopro, Inc. (Nasdaq GPRO), Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq BMBL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Braze, Inc. (Nasdaq – BRZE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Braze will be acquired by Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE - CRM) for $47.50 per share in cash, approximately $5.66 billion in enterprise value. The investigation concerns whether the Braze Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX – ESBS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ES Bancshares will be acquired by Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. (“Dime”) (NYSE - DCOM) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $8.39 per share, pursuant to which ES Bancshares shareholders may elect to receive cash or Dime common stock, subject to proration. The investigation concerns whether the ES Bancshares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

GoPro, Inc. (Nasdaq – GPRO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, GoPro will be acquired by Starman Optical, Inc., pursuant to which GoPro shareholders will receive $1.14 per share in cash, subject to potential adjustment, and retain approximately 10% ownership of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the GoPro Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq – BMBL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Bumble will be acquired by Ithaca Holdings for $6.05 per share in cash in an all-cash transaction valuing the Company at $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Bumble Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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