PER® And Oncoscope Launch Pilot Collaboration To Bring Independent Oncology Education To Clinicians

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians' Education Resource(PER), an MJH Life Sciencescompany, and Oncoscope today announced a pilot collaboration to bring PER's independent oncology education to the clinicians who rely on Oncoscope's living evidence database.

Under the trial arrangement, Oncoscope will partner to advertise PER's professional education activities, including core conferences, satellite symposia, and online education, in its biweekly email digests to health care professionals. PER is the accredited provider of these activities, and Oncoscope serves as a distribution channel.

Oncoscope is a living evidence database built from daily systematic literature reviews conducted by a team of PhD researchers following the Cochrane protocol. The database libraries, organized by cancer type, are fully human-curated. The platform currently covers seven tumor libraries (breast, lung, prostate, bladder, pancreatic, multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia), with colorectal launching in November.

Oncoscope Edge is free for health care professionals, and more than 80% of its users are physicians.

PER develops its education independently of any commercial supporter, and both organizations are committed to providing clinicians with independent, evidence-focused resources.

“Oncology clinicians are navigating more evidence than ever, and they need independent education in the places they already turn to for answers. This collaboration is a chance to bring PER's programs closer to those clinicians and to learn what serves them best,” said Robert M. Goldsmith, senior vice president, corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®.

“We think of Oncoscope as the Expedia for oncology evidence, bringing a massive amount of information into a single platform that is easy to use. It's one place to find what's been published- all up to the minute and, -all curated by experts who review that evidence every day. Making independent education from PER visible to our users is a natural fit for us,” said Anna Forsythe, Pharm.D., M.Sc., MBA, the founder and CEO of Oncoscope.

Collaboration is a starting point. Both organizations will review engagement and explore whether to expand it. Oncology clinicians can watch for PER activities featured in Oncoscope's biweekly digests. To learn more, visit and .

About Oncoscope

Oncoscope is a living evidence database built from daily systematic literature reviews conducted by a PhD team of researchers following the Cochrane protocol. Seven continuously updated tumor libraries are available today, with colorectal cancer launching in November. Oncoscope Edge is free for health care professionals, and Oncoscope Enterprise serves the pharmaceutical industry. For more information, visit .

About Physicians' Education Resource

Physicians' Education Resource (PER) is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing, PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across a broad range of specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

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