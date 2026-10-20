Earthcam Launches Construction AI Connectors, Delivering Pre-Analyzed Jobsite Intelligence To Chatgpt, Claude, Gemini And Other AI Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the global leader in live camera technology, content and services, today announced the launch of construction AI connectors and seven new AI models, giving project teams fast, verified answers about their jobsites inside the AI tools they already use. EarthCam's proprietary AI analyzes jobsite imagery on EarthCam cameras and servers ten times faster than customers' AI agents interpret raw images. Customers save time and usage credits, and receive finished detections, insights and reports that are ready to act on.

The launch comes as construction embraces AI at remarkable speed. Half of contractors now expect AI and robotics to have a positive impact on the industry, with firms anticipating the greatest gains in project management, document review and scheduling, according to the AGC and NCCER 2026 Workforce Survey. With 42% of contractors reporting that worker shortages are delaying projects, tools that return time to the jobsite are more valuable than ever.

The new connectors build on EarthCam's leadership in construction AI – jobsite detections embedded into EarthCam's Control Center 9 platform now extend to wherever customers are working with AI.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), EarthCam AI connectors are available as an app in OpenAI's ChatGPT and as a connector in Anthropic's Claude and can be added to other MCP-compatible AI platforms such as Google's Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot and Perplexity.

For EarthCam customers, the benefits are immediate. Answers arrive faster because the analysis is complete before a question is asked, in some cases analysis is performed at the edge onboard the camera. AI usage costs drop because agents work from EarthCam's results rather than processing images themselves. Results are more reliable because they come from AI built specifically for construction.

In EarthCam's benchmark testing, its proprietary AI identified construction-relevant assets and objects with better context, improved accuracy and no hallucinations - compared with leading general-purpose AI models analyzing the same images. Every answer can be checked against high-resolution images, timestamps and metadata.

Scott Travis, director of northern operations for GBR Roofing, described how his team used EarthCam AI to help monitor potential fall-through hazards while replacing rusted roof panels.“AI will alert you immediately when someone approaches a fall hazard,” Travis said.“We worked with EarthCam to establish exclusion zones, so if someone crossed into one, we would get an alert and could verify that the proper fall protection was in place.”

Owners, developers and general contractors can combine EarthCam visual intelligence, weather and IoT sensor data with schedules, budgets and specifications from their other connected systems. Where the AI platform supports it, they can assign agents to deliver safety reviews, delivery summaries and executive updates on a recurring schedule.

“EarthCam continues to make a significant investment in building and training the most accurate AI models specific to the construction industry,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam.“We're creating a future where customers can ask their AI platform about productivity, safety and jobsite security on any of their projects worldwide and get the answers they need fast.”

Construction sites generate vast amounts of visual data, but the moments that matter may be buried in millions of images and thousands of hours of video. General-purpose AI models learn largely from everyday photos gathered online. EarthCam's AI has been trained on billions of real-world construction images captured by EarthCam's own jobsite cameras over three decades. EarthCam's Pano VI applies computer vision to high-resolution, gigapixel panoramic imagery and live video to identify significant conditions and events. EarthCam AI agents then distribute visual data summaries and log supporting imagery, so project teams can share findings and respond quickly.

New EarthCam AI models include:

AI Trench Safety Analytics recognize workers and equipment entering and leaving defined excavation areas, creating a searchable visual history for safety review and incident investigation.

AI Housekeeping Hazard Detection identifies visible debris, clutter and potential trip hazards as site conditions change, contributing to EarthCam's Jobsite Health analytics and helping direct attention to emerging risks.

Thermal AI Analytics combine thermometric imaging with object recognition to identify people and activity in complete darkness and other difficult viewing conditions, giving security teams immediate visual context when events are detected.

AI Delivery Verification recognizes boxes and pallets as they arrive on site, preserving time-stamped evidence that can be reviewed and shared. The capability complements EarthCam's AI Material Analysis, helping teams follow materials from delivery to installation.

AI Dump Truck Analysis counts truck movements, analyzes load status and distinguishes individual vehicles, providing a clearer record of hauling activity and material movement.

Additional new models include Visual Occupancy Analysis and Retail Signage Detection, along with expanded schedule automation that compares planned milestones with observed site conditions.

EarthCam's Control Center 9 SaaS platform brings live video, high-resolution imagery, automated reporting and project-management integrations together in one visual environment. By extracting significant moments from the larger project record, and now delivering them directly to the AI tools teams use every day, EarthCam helps construction teams make better use of the visual information their cameras already capture.

EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation, reality capture and AI-powered analytics for construction documentation, safety, security and project management. Custom AI analytics are available on request from EarthCam's Data Science team. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit EarthCam.net/ai.

About EarthCam

EarthCam®, headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety and understand risk. With the industry's highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more and worry less.

EarthCam's 30-year legacy of construction project documentation includes One World Trade Center, One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, FIFA Qatar Stadiums, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

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EarthCam AI connectors

CONTACT: Kevin McGarr EarthCam 201-488-1111...