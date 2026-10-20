Infinity Aviation Announces New De-Icing Services For Its Private Jet Fbos At NBAA 2026
“With our already rich offering of services at our FBOs, our new onsite de-icing service helps operators prepare aircraft for departure more efficiently in the colder months,” said Steven Levesque, CEO and Founder of Infinity Aviation.“This is a vital service that we provide through the winter months for our customers, and they can be confident that we will keep their aircraft in safe operating condition.”
The de-icing services at KASH and TTN FBOs are equipped with their own dedicated trucks, with the ability to de-ice large cabin aircraft, up to a Gulfstream G650 and Global Express 7500. At its Nashua, New Hampshire FBO, Infinity Aviation offers Type I and Type IV fluid, with Type IV de-icing fluid applied after Type I to prevent ice from forming.
Infinity Aviation's team members have completed comprehensive training program on aircraft de-icing for Part 91 and 135 aircraft operators.
Levesque added,“Our team members go through rigorous training to learn to properly apply the de-icing fluid, and we all follow the same, strict written policies and procedures, ensuring the safety of our customers.”
Infinity Aviation Group differentiates itself through a long-term strategic vision focused on private jet facility and market development. The company acquires, enhances, and develops high-quality general aviation infrastructure (including FBOs and aircraft hangars) across key markets. Its management team of industry veterans is committed to a“high touch & high tech” service model built on lasting customer relationships. For more information, visit .
For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Infinity Aviation Group
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516-643-1642
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