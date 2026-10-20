Splashtop Agentic Packr Automates App Packaging For Microsoft Intune

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cuts the time to package, test, and validate third-party patches for Intune, reducing risk exposure as exploitation windows shrink

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop ®, whose remote access and endpoint management software runs on more than 25 million computers worldwide, today launched Agentic Packr, which automates the specialized, repetitive work IT still does by hand to prepare third-party applications for Microsoft ® Intun ®. Built for IT teams and MSPs managing Windows environments, Agentic Packr packages, tests, and certifies a growing volume of third-party updates, which administrators can then publish directly to their Intune tenant, ready to deploy. Removing that manual work gives IT time back and shortens the path from a vendor's patch release to a deployable package, as attackers use AI to find and exploit vulnerabilities faster than many organizations can patch them.

Roughly three-quarters of the vulnerabilities in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog affect products from vendors other than Microsoft.1 For the third-party applications on Windows endpoints, each update must still be packaged and tested before Intune can deploy it. That step has become a bottleneck for timely updates, one that tightens with every release and often depends on specialized skills. For many IT teams, it is manual, repetitive work that falls to a handful of specialists. While updates wait in that queue, the fix exists, but the vulnerability stays open, and that gap is where many breaches happen. In about 60% of breaches, a patch was already available at the time of compromise, according to J.P. Morgan's "Patchmageddon" report.2

“Most Intune admins I meet are generalists. They look after devices, identity, security and the help desk, often all in the same week,” said Maxime Guillemin, Product Manager & Microsoft Community Lead at Splashtop and a Microsoft MVP.“Packaging is a craft of its own, and learning to build quality PSADT packages takes time few of them have. Agentic Packr brings that expertise to every team, so third-party updates no longer wait for the one person who knows how.”

Agentic Packr brings AI to the defender's side of the race, shortening the path from release to ready. AI analyzes each installer to determine its unique install and uninstall parameters and detection rules. Scripted automation then builds and tests every package, with a rule-based engine as a fallback.

Benefits Include:



Less manual packaging: more than 1,000 third-party applications, plus custom and internally developed apps, are packaged and tested automatically, freeing IT teams from repetitive work that typically falls to a packaging specialist.

Reduced exposure: an admin can turn a vendor's latest release into a tested, Intune-ready package without the manual packaging work, narrowing the gap attackers count on.

Built for Intune: administrators choose what publishes and how it's assigned, and Agentic Packr creates the Win32 apps, Intune assignments, and Microsoft Entra groups.

Verified before it reaches Intune: security checks run separately from the AI, scanning every installer against threat intelligence and failing any package where a threat is detected. Higher install rates: reusable templates give employees branded update prompts they recognize, with the option to defer, so updates get installed without disrupting their work.



Splashtop completes what Intune starts

Agentic Packr is the newest way Splashtop complements how Intune teams already work. Where Agentic Packr prepares updates before Intune deploys them, Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management works directly on endpoints. AEM identifies which devices are exposed to known and actively exploited vulnerabilities through CVE and CISA KEV insights, lets IT patch and remediate those devices in real time when a critical vulnerability can't wait, and reports what was fixed and when. Splashtop Remote Support and Foxpass extend the same approach to hands-on support and certificate-based network access.

Availability and pricing

Agentic Packr is generally available today for Windows environments, with macOS planned for a future release. It is free forever for the first 100 endpoints. To see Agentic Packr in action, register for From Manual to Agentic Packaging, a webinar featuring Microsoft MVP Maxime Guillemin and Splashtop Head of Product Brandon Shopp; and visit Splashtop at Microsoft Ignite, Nov. 17–20, at booth 6269L. For more information about Splashtop Agentic Packr, visit .

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 compliant, and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA ) and Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Citation & Disclosure

1 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, version 2026.10.04, accessed Oct. 7, 2026.

2 Michael Cembalest,“Patchmageddon: The race to patch software vulnerabilities before zero-day cyber-exploitations proliferate,” Eye on the Market, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, July 22, 2026, p. 2.

J.P. Morgan and J.P. Morgan Asset Management are trademarks of JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is not affiliated with Splashtop and has not endorsed Splashtop or its products or services.

MEDIA CONTACT

Adrienne Hisoler

PR Manager

...