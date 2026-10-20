Bihar CM Visits Hospitalised Neeraj Kumar In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Tuesday, visited a hospital in Patna to enquire about the health of JD(U) MLC and party chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following a heart-related complication.

Choudhary met Neeraj Kumar and spoke to doctors about his condition, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi were also present during the visit.

Sharing a photograph of the visit on X, Samrat Choudhary said he had met the JD(U) leader at the hospital to enquire about his well-being and wish him a speedy recovery.

Neeraj Kumar's hospitalisation comes shortly before the Bihar Legislative Council election for the Patna Graduates' constituency, in which he is the JD(U) candidate.

Neeraj Kumar is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is under medical supervision.

His condition and further details of his treatment have not been officially disclosed in the information available.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLA Anant Singh questioned reports about Neeraj Kumar's illness, describing it as“drama”.

He alleged that such episodes occur during election periods and suggested they could be intended to avoid campaign-related expenses.

“Neeraj is neither ill nor does he have a fever; this is all just a drama,” Anant Singh was quoted as saying.

Anant Singh has openly extended support to Jan Suraaj candidate Dr Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduates' constituency contest, despite both being associated with the JD(U).

His support for the rival candidate has added to the political differences within the party.

Anant Singh, the JD(U) MLA from Mokama in Patna district, has openly extended his support to Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh and is campaigning against his own party's official nominee, Neeraj Kumar, in the upcoming MLC election.

Anant Singh said his decision to support Anuj Singh stemmed from a personal dispute with Neeraj Kumar.

He clarified that his move had nothing to do with his political relationship with the JD(U).

The election for eight Legislative Council seats is scheduled to be held on October 23, with the counting of votes and announcement of results set for October 27.