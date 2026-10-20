When Kiara Advani Revealed Why She Wanted To Slap Her 'Kabir Singh' Co-Star Shahid Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Did you know actress Kiara Advani wanted to slap her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor?

As the two made an appearance on the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan', Kiara revealed that Shahid made her wait for eight hours on the sets of 'Kabir Singh' as he was busy discussing which shoes he would be wearing in the next scene. An upset Kiara bitch-slapped Shahid in the head.

During the Bingo section of the episode, Kiara revealed,“It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene.”

Agreeing with Kiara's actions, host Karan Johar pitched it saying,“If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would b*tch-slap too.”

Talking about 'Kabir Singh,' the 2019 romantic entertainer has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project has been backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under Cine1 Studios.

It must be noted that 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of Vanga's own Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy', which featured Vijay Deverakonda.

Coming to Kiara's personal life, she will soon be welcoming her second child with husband Sidharth Malhotra.

On October 7, Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy with an adorable post on social media.

The couple posted a cute picture of their baby girl Saraayah handing over a pair of ivory knitted booties to her parents, and captioned it,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all... Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie 'Shershaah' and tied the knot in February 2023 in a grand traditional ceremony in Rajasthan.

They welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, in June 2025.