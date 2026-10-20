CM Shivakumar To Convene Meeting With Sugarcane Farmers, Factory Owners To Resolve Price Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government would convene a meeting with sugarcane farmers and sugar factory owners separately to resolve the issues concerning growers, and he would also speak to the Union Minister concerned to find an amicable solution.

Sugarcane farmers in north Karnataka temporarily suspended their 7-day padayatra and protest on October 19, after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured them that a high-level committee would study their demands.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivakumar travelled from Bengaluru to Belagavi, where he met the protesters and held talks with them. He has proposed taking an all-party delegation to Delhi to address the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said he had discussed the matter with the representatives and was working to fix a mutually convenient date for the meeting, taking into account the schedules of farmers, factory owners, and public representatives.

"We have to resolve the issue peacefully and cordially, as it concerns people's livelihoods. If farmers grow sugarcane, factories can operate. Only when sugar factories function successfully can farmers get good prices for their produce. We have to work collectively, and I do not want to burden anyone. This is everyone's responsibility, and we must address it together," he said.

The Chief Minister said he had spoken to sugar factory owners and would also consult farmers to decide a suitable date. He added that the meeting would take into account the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and the availability of those concerned.

Ministers from the region, those handling the relevant departments, the Union Minister representing the region, and local MPs and MLAs would also be invited to participate in the discussions, he said.

Asked about his proposed meeting with the Union Ministers in Delhi regarding drought relief, Shivakumar said he had sought an appointment but was yet to receive confirmation.

On the meeting with Congress MLAs and MLCs held on Monday night, Shivakumar said the discussions were related to preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

He said the voter lists were expected to be provided on October 27 and that the authorities had to prepare for the elections in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

"Local body elections have to be held as per the Supreme Court judgment. We have to make the necessary preparations. In Bengaluru, the government has to be ready, as the Election Commission can announce the elections at any time," he said.

Shivakumar said the elections to panchayats and municipalities were expected to be completed within two to three days, adding that preparations were being made for the electoral process.

He also said funds would be provided to every gram panchayat for drinking water-related requirements.

On the occasion of Ayudha Puja, the Chief Minister said prayers would be offered for vehicles, weapons and other equipment at his residence.

He said worshipping tools, vehicles and equipment was an important tradition in Indian culture and Karnataka, with prayers offered to Goddess Chamundeshwari for the well-being of people.

Shivakumar said elders would visit Bannimantap and vehicles would be taken to temples as part of the celebrations.

"I pray to God for the well-being of drivers, owners and customers, and for everything to go well with the blessings of the Almighty," he said.