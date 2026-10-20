Azerbaijani MFA Urges Compatriots To Avoid Nonessential Travel To France

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The citizens of Azerbaijan are advised to refrain from traveling to France.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the statement notes that in recent days, unrest, incidents of violence, and acts of civil disobedience have become more frequent in France. In light of this, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised to refrain from traveling to the French Republic unless absolutely necessary, and those who do plan to travel are urged to exercise extreme caution.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan currently in France are advised to observe safety precautions, avoid crowded places, and regularly monitor official sources of information.

In the event of an emergency, Azerbaijani citizens are advised to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the French Republic using the following contact information:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the French Republic

ADDRESS: 78 Avenue d'Iéna, Paris, 75116.

Email address:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Contact Number

+33 (0) 1 44 18 60 20

+33 (0) 1 44 18 60 23

Hotline: +33 (6) 74740398 (WhatsApp).