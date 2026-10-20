Welcoming The 140Th Canton Fair: Canton Tower Cultural Tourism Launches Exclusive Offers And Cultural Performances, Inviting Global Merchants To Experience The Charm Of Guangzhou!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canton Tower Tourist Area

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canton Fair, Global Share!" The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is being held in Guangzhou from October 15 to November 4. To welcome global merchants, Canton Tower Cultural Tourism has integrated a wide array of exclusive privileges across its properties, providing high-quality, one-stop services for domestic and international guests to fully experience the city's charm.

During the fair, Canton Tower Cultural Tourism will feature the special "Echoes of Time" Dance Season series of performances. From October 17 to October 31, spectacular shows - including the Wanjiang Song and Dance Parade, Golden Band LIVE, and the Floating Light Dance Show - will take the stage in turns at Canton Tower and Guangzhou Ocean World, presenting global merchants with a cultural feast that beautifully blends tradition and modernity.

From October 12 to November 4, attendees presenting relevant 140th Canton Fair credentials can enjoy a 10% discount on adult tickets to Canton Tower. Guests are invited to ascend the city's iconic landmark and take in the brilliant scenery along both banks of the Pearl River, as well as panoramic views of the "City of Rams."

Additionally, attendees can enjoy a 10% discount on tickets for the four major routes at Landmark a (Discovery Park), experiencing the thrill of high-altitude adventure. A 10% discount on walk-in prices is available at all restaurants under Canton Tower Food & Beverage (excluding service charges), allowing guests to savor Lingnan cuisine in the clouds. Canton Tower's cultural and creative stores offer a 10% discount on creative products and a 12% discount on intangible cultural heritage (ICH) items. Notably, the Guangzhou Gifts Flagship Store and Ocean Store at Guangzhou Ocean World are designated tax refund stores, providing a convenient "buy now, refund now" departure tax refund service. Customers who successfully process a tax refund will also receive a complimentary exquisite souvenir per order, making it easy to take home a cherished memory of Guangzhou.

Concurrently, Guangzhou Ocean World offers a 20% discount on adult tickets to explore the mysterious underwater world. Meanwhile, Mountain Villa provides corporate agreement rates for guest rooms and a 10% discount on restaurant walk-in prices, ensuring a tranquil and comfortable retreat for attendees.

From October 15 to November 4, Canton Tower Plaza will introduce exclusive privileges. With relevant Canton Fair credentials, merchants can enjoy 3 hours of free parking (no purchase required), receive a complimentary Guangzhou Metro One-Day Pass with any purchase, and access exclusive dining and retail discounts, including spend-and-save promotions - allowing guests to feel the city's vibrant energy through shopping and leisure. Furthermore, presenting credentials at the Canton Tower Wharf offline ticket office grants a 10% discount on walk-in adult tickets for the Pearl River Night Cruise aboard the Pearl River Prince, Pearl River Princess, and Pearl River Red Boat. Guests are invited to enjoy a scenic night cruise and admire the dazzling lights illuminating both riverbanks.

From October 15 to November 7, Canton Tower Theatre is offering ticket promotions for Inside No. 9, an immersive suspense play officially authorized by the BBC. By presenting Canton Fair credentials at the theatre's onsite box office, merchants can enjoy 15% off early bird tickets and 10% to 15% off couple packages for a captivating cultural experience.

(Note: The performance language for this play is Chinese.)

The exclusive Canton Fair privileges and the "Echoes of Time" Dance Season introduced by Canton Tower Cultural Tourism aim to create a premium, convenient, and seamless one-stop business and travel experience for global merchants. Canton Tower Cultural Tourism sincerely invites friends from home and abroad - amidst exploring business opportunities - to ascend Canton Tower, cruise the Pearl River, and enjoy spectacular dance performances, fully embracing the urban vitality and cultural charm of Guangzhou!

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Luo, Tel: 86-10-63074558