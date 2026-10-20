Azuria Water Solutions Announces The Acquisition Of Horseshoe Construction, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Horseshoe Construction, Inc., a trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation firm delivering high-quality services in the water, wastewater, energy, and conduit markets throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama.

Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Horseshoe Construction was founded in 1992 by Rick Holt. The company specializes in cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), laterals, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), CCTV, pipe bursting, sliplining, open cut, manhole rehabilitation and more. Horseshoe Construction also has extensive experience with Azuria's proprietary Fusible PVC®Pipe product, a continuous, gasket-free, and leak-proof piping system created by joining standard PVC sections using a thermal butt-fusion process.

Brad King will remain on board to continue to support his team and crews while driving future growth.

Azuria welcomes Horseshoe Construction to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations, engineering services, and digital solutions that address costly water infrastructure challenges to thousands of customers in North America. Azuria delivers more than 1,200 products and services through streamlined procurement channels that save cities time and money. Learn more at azuria.com.

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Azuria Water Solutions

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