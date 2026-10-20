Express Wages Partners With Sports Sanitizers LLC To Support Cleaning And Maintenance Professionals

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Memphis-based cleaning and facilities maintenance company adds on-demand pay to give its employees greater financial flexibility.

- Alfred MilanMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Express Wages, a provider of earned wage access and financial wellness solutions, is partnering with Sports Sanitizers LLC to offer the company's workforce greater control over when they receive their earnings. Through the partnership, eligible employees will have the option to access a portion of their earned wages between scheduled paydays, helping them manage expenses without waiting for their next paycheck. This new benefit supports the dedicated professionals who help maintain facilities for Sports Sanitizers' customers. The collaboration reflects Express Wages' mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they've already earned.Based in Memphis, Tenn., Sports Sanitizers provides cleaning, disinfection and maintenance services designed to help schools, government agencies and businesses ensure cleaner, healthier environments. Under the leadership of company founder and CEO Marcus Taylor, the team brings extensive industry experience to a range of services, including commercial janitorial cleaning, industrial cleaning, post-construction cleaning and commercial floor care.Sports Sanitizers' emphasis on expert, reliable service depends on a workforce equipped to meet the vital needs of its clients. Offering on-demand pay adds an important layer of support by helping employees manage expenses between paychecks.“Building services professionals help maintain the environments where people work, learn and conduct their daily lives,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan.“Partnering with Sports Sanitizers gives us an opportunity to provide a meaningful benefit to the people doing this valuable work.”With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology - scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate's 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages' plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company's strategic partnerships offer:. Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.. 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.. Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.. Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.. Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds:“Sports Sanitizers understands that taking care of their employees is an important part of taking care of their clients. Having the option to access wages they've already earned can help ease some of the financial pressures employees often face between paydays.”Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights,“The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform - equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams - delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit .

Zack Perry

Express Wages

+1 833-424-5348

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Express Wages Partners With Sports Sanitizers LLC to Support Cleaning and Maintenance Professionals News Provided By Nexus Brand Marketing October 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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