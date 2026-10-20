Three Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel Attorneys Named To Best Lawyers® 2027

Best Lawyers® Recognition Reflects Continued Excellence Demonstrated by the Firm and It's Partners in Personal Injury

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three partners with DC Personal Injury firm Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel have been recognized once again for the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The honorees are Joseph Cammarata, Ira Sherman, and Allan M. Siegel, each listed for their work in plaintiff-side personal injury law. Each attorney has a longstanding Best Lawyersrecognition record: Mr. Cammarata and Mr. Siegel since 2019, Mr. Sherman since 2020. These listings cover multiple practice areas: medical malpractice and personal injury for Mr. Cammarata; mass torts, medical malpractice, and personal injury for Mr. Sherman; and mass torts, medical malpractice, and personal injury for Mr. Siegel, reflecting each attorney's specialized expertise.The firm itself was named 2027 Best Law Firmsin four categories.National Rankings:-Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs - Tier 3Washington, D.C.:-Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs - Tier 1-Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs - Tier 1-Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs - Tier 2Ira Sherman (Senior Partner)Mr. Sherman earned Best Lawyershonors in 2027 in Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs), Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs), and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions (Plaintiffs). He has been a trial attorney since 1974 and has served as the firm's senior and managing partner since 1999. Over his five-decade career, Mr. Sherman has represented thousands of injured clients (including many with traumatic brain injuries) and has taken a leading role in drafting D.C. medical safety laws. He is also a founding member and past officer of the Brain Injury Association of D.C.Ira Sherman's Case Results-$15 Million Verdict for a woman who suffered permanent paralysis from the neck down after being struck by a stray bullet, resulting in catastrophic injuries and lifelong care needs.-$14.25 Million Class Action Settlement obtained on behalf of women who were secretly recorded by Rabbi Barry Freundel while using the private bath at the National Capital Mikvah in Washington, D.C.Joseph Cammarata (Partner)Mr. Cammarata is honored in 2027 for Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs) and Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs). A dual board-certified trial lawyer, he has practiced for over 40 years. Mr. Cammarata's practice focuses on catastrophic injury, brain injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice claims, and he has secured tens of millions of dollars in client recoveries. (He is licensed in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and New York and holds graduate degrees in law and taxation.) He has also served as the Chairman of the American Association for Justice's Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group, and won numerous top honors for civil justice work.Joseph Cammarata's Case Results-$35.6 Million jury verdict in a Virginia medical malpractice case on behalf of a woman who suffered a devastating anoxic brain injury during spinal surgery-$18.8 Million Jury Verdict for a client who suffered a permanent traumatic brain injury (TBI) and multiple fractures in a head-on collision involving an alleged drunk driver.-$4.5 Million Jury Verdict for a pedestrian struck by an Alexandria transit bus in a crosswalk, resulting in multiple surgeries, PTSD, lost income, and future medical care and earning-capacity losses.Allan M. Siegel (Partner)Mr. Siegel's 2027 Best Lawyersrecognitions are in Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs), Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs), and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions (Plaintiffs). He has practiced law for over 30 years, is board-certified in civil trial law, and has tried or settled more than a thousand serious injury cases. Mr. Siegel is a past President of the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., in 2008. That organization also named him the Washington, DC Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2024. He serves on national trial lawyer boards focused on civil justice and educating other lawyers, and holds multiple leadership positions with the American Association for Justice.“We are proud to see our attorneys recognized among the nation's most accomplished trial lawyers,” said Mr. Siegel.“This honor reflects years of dedication fighting on behalf of injured clients. Our clients benefit from the depth of our experience in complex personal injury litigation.”Allan M. Siegel's Case Results-$17.1 Million D.C. Medical Malpractice and Wrongful Death Jury Verdict involving the failure to diagnose an ectopic pregnancy.-$4.8 Million Settlement for Motorcyclist Catastrophically Injured in Trailer Collision (co-counsel with Joseph Cammarata)-$3.5 Million Settlement for a Washington, D.C. bicyclist who suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after a police officer opened a vehicle door into his path.About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.The firm concentrates its practice on serious personal injury claims. Its lawyers regularly handle cases involving car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, brain and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injuries. Over the past fifty years, the lawyers at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. have recovered more than $1 billion for clients in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The attorneys work closely with clients from initial consultation through trial or settlement, ensuring knowledgeable and personalized advocacy every step of the way. For more information, visit or call (202) 659-8600.

Scott Noorthoek

Optima Digital LLC

+1 616-828-9849

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Three Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers® 2027 News Provided By Optima Digital LLC October 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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