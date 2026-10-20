Showcase Furniture Features Lettner Dresser And Mirror For Festive Home Updates

Lettner Dresser and Mirror

Porter Dresser and Mirror

Anarasia Dresser and Mirror

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The dresser measures 65.38 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 40 inches high. The matching mirror measures 42.25 inches wide and 36.5 inches high.

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mt Dora, Florida, Oct. 2026 - Showcase Furniture is highlighting the Lettner Dresser and Mirror as a bedroom furniture option for homeowners planning October festive-season updates. The Ashley Furniture set combines traditional styling with practical storage, offering households a way to review bedroom organization and refresh their interiors ahead of seasonal gatherings.The announcement focuses on the role of coordinated bedroom furniture in balancing everyday function with visual appeal. As households prepare for celebrations and family visits, storage, furniture placement and room layout can become important considerations. Showcase Furniture is bringing attention to a dresser and matching mirror that combine essential bedroom functions in one coordinated set.Bedroom Storage Meets Traditional DesignThe Lettner Dresser and Mirror features a burnished light gray finish, inlaid panels, silvertone patina hardware and bun feet. Its traditional design provides a neutral foundation for different bedroom color schemes. Homeowners can assess how the finish works with existing bed frames, flooring, bedding and other furnishings before deciding whether the set suits their rooms.According to the product information published by Showcase Furniture, the dresser includes seven drawers, with felt-lined upper drawers and a felt-lined jewelry tray. The storage layout provides space for clothing, accessories and smaller personal items. Separating belongings by type can help households keep everyday essentials organized and reduce clutter on bedroom surfaces.The dresser measures 65.38 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 40 inches high. The matching mirror measures 42.25 inches wide and 36.5 inches high. These measurements help shoppers assess available wall space and plan furniture placement. Measuring doorways, walking areas and nearby furniture can also help determine whether the set will fit comfortably.October Festivities Bring Home Organization Into FocusOctober offers households an opportunity to review their living spaces before seasonal celebrations and family gatherings. While decorations often receive attention during festive preparations, storage and furniture placement also affect how a room functions. Updating a bedroom can address practical needs without requiring a complete redesign or the replacement of every existing piece.A mirrored dresser combines storage with a reflective surface for everyday grooming. In this set, the mirror features a beveled frame that complements the dresser's finish. Its placement can affect the room's visual balance, so shoppers may wish to consider natural light, nearby lighting fixtures and the position of other furniture when planning a bedroom update.“Seasonal home updates are an opportunity to consider how furniture serves both practical needs and the look of a room,” a Showcase Furniture representative said.“Storage, dimensions and coordination with existing furnishings are useful factors for households to review before choosing bedroom furniture.”The set offers one option for homeowners seeking to address storage needs while refreshing a bedroom's appearance. Its suitability depends on available space, household requirements, personal style and budget. Reviewing these factors before purchase can help shoppers make informed decisions about furniture that supports both daily routines and longer-term home furnishing needs.Product Information Supports Informed ShoppingShowcase Furniture lists the set under Ashley Furniture with product code B733B1. Its online product page provides images and specifications for customers researching bedroom furniture. Shoppers can review the product's measurements, finish and storage features before deciding whether it fits their requirements.The retailer's wider furniture selection includes beds, nightstands, chests, bedroom sets, living room furniture, dining furniture, home office furnishings and children's furniture. Showcase Furniture also carries brands including Coaster, Leather Italia and Liberty. This range allows customers to explore different furniture categories through one retailer when planning individual room updates or broader household furnishing projects.When comparing a mirrored dresser with other storage options, shoppers can consider drawer layout, dimensions, finish and compatibility with existing furnishings. They may also wish to confirm current product availability, delivery arrangements and applicable financing terms. These conditions can vary by product and order, making direct confirmation with the retailer an important step before purchase.Retail Services Support Household Furnishing NeedsShowcase Furniture operates from Mount Dora, Florida, and serves customers through its retail location and online store. Its product categories cover bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas, home offices and children's spaces. The company provides product information online, allowing shoppers to research furniture specifications before contacting the retailer.The retailer lists delivery services and financing options among its customer services.Availability, delivery schedules and financing conditions may vary. Customers planning furniture updates around October festivities can contact Showcase Furniture to confirm current stock, delivery arrangements and payment terms before placing an order.The product feature places the Lettner set within a wider discussion of practical seasonal home updates. Its seven-drawer configuration, matching mirror and traditional finish give shoppers specific details to evaluate. By considering room measurements, storage requirements and existing furnishings, households can determine whether the set meets their needs without undertaking a full bedroom redesign.About Showcase FurnitureShowcase Furniture is a home furnishings retailer located at 4580 Highway 19A, Mount Dora, Florida 32757. Its product range includes bedroom, living room, dining room, office and children's furniture, as well as mattresses and home décor. The retailer carries brands including Ashley, Coaster, Leather Italia and Liberty. Further product information is available through its website.

Showcase Furniture

Showcase Furniture

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Showcase Furniture Features Lettner Dresser and Mirror for Festive Home Updates News Provided By Digital guider October 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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