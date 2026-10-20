Avalue Partners With Exein To Integrate Firmware Vulnerability Analysis

Strengthen Embedded Cybersecurity and CRA Readiness Combining Exein Analyzer with Avalue's Hardware, BSP, and OS Expertise

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Technology Inc., a global provider of industrial computing and smart application solutions, today announced a partnership with physical AI security company Exein. Under the collaboration, Avalue will integrate Exein Analyzer into its product security and lifecycle management processes. By combining Exein's vulnerability analysis and real-time threat detection capabilities with Avalue's expertise in hardware design, board support packages (BSPs), operating systems, and embedded product development, the companies will help customers gain visibility into their products' software composition, identify cybersecurity risks, and implement appropriate remediation or mitigation measures in preparation for the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and other international cybersecurity requirements.As the EU Cyber Resilience Act extends manufacturers' cybersecurity responsibilities across product design, market introduction, and post-deployment maintenance, manufacturers must maintain visibility into software components, manage vulnerabilities, and prepare the required technical documentation. Exein provides software analysis and runtime security technologies for embedded systems. Exein Analyzer examines firmware binaries or ingests software bills of materials (SBOMs) to identify software components, versions, and known vulnerabilities, helping organizations assess potential risks and prioritize remediation.What differentiates Avalue's approach is that it goes beyond deploying a standalone cybersecurity tool. Using actual product platforms as the foundation, Avalue incorporates software analysis, runtime protection, system integration, and lifecycle maintenance into its product development and delivery processes. By connecting pre-deployment software transparency and vulnerability analysis with post-deployment runtime protection, Avalue helps customers establish a continuous cybersecurity management framework spanning product design, deployment, and maintenance.Drawing on its extensive experience with x86- and Arm-based industrial computing platforms, Avalue brings together expertise in hardware, BIOS, firmware, BSPs, and Linux operating systems. This enables Avalue to evaluate the appropriate integration approach for each product configuration and application environment. Avalue can also correlate Exein Analyzer scan results with the product's actual system architecture to determine whether identified vulnerabilities affect the deployed product, rather than simply delivering a list of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). For vulnerabilities confirmed to have an impact, Avalue can coordinate BSP, operating system, and supplier resources to evaluate component updates, apply patches, adjust security configurations, or implement appropriate risk mitigation measures.On applicable platforms, Avalue can also integrate Exein Runtime to validate event detection, security policy enforcement, and on-device protection capabilities. Following deployment, Avalue provides continued support for vulnerability monitoring, version management, security advisories, and product maintenance planning. From security analysis and risk remediation to runtime protection and long-term support, customers receive more than a cybersecurity tool-they gain integrated services tailored to their actual product environments. This approach improves software transparency, strengthens product cyber resilience, and supports the preparation of technical documentation and lifecycle management processes required for CRA readiness.“Product cybersecurity is not a one-time vulnerability scan; it is an ongoing responsibility that spans design, deployment, and maintenance,” said Chiwen Lin, Senior product manager at Avalue.“Through our collaboration with Exein, Avalue combines software analysis and runtime security technologies with our expertise in hardware, BSPs, and operating systems. This enables us to translate vulnerability data into product-level risk assessments, remediation measures, and runtime protection, helping customers implement cybersecurity management practices within their actual products.”The collaboration further strengthens Avalue's product security lifecycle strategy, helping customers in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, energy, and retail improve product cyber resilience, reduce compliance uncertainty, and accelerate deployment in global markets.For more information, visit Avalue's Global Cybersecurity Compliance webpage or contact us.

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Avalue Partners with Exein to Integrate Firmware Vulnerability Analysis News Provided By Avalue Technology Inc. October 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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