Recent Market Research On Information Technology (IT) Training By The Business Research Company

Information Technology (IT) Training Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Recent Market Research on Information Technology (IT) Training Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The field of information technology (IT) training is experiencing rapid expansion as businesses and individuals increasingly recognize the need to keep pace with evolving digital skills. Driven by technological advancements and shifting work environments, this market is set to see significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and other essential aspects shaping the IT training sector.

Information Technology Training Market Size and Growth Outlook

The IT training market has witnessed remarkable growth recently, valued at $84.52 billion in 2025 and projected to rise to $91.1 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This upward trend is largely fueled by the widespread adoption of digital technology across various industries, a growing demand for skilled IT professionals, and an increasing emphasis on workforce technology training. Additionally, the expansion of enterprise technology infrastructures and the rising importance of professional IT certifications have contributed significantly to the market's growth during this period.

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Looking ahead, the IT training market is expected to maintain its strong momentum, reaching a market size of $121.05 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This future growth will be driven by the need for advanced technology skills development, the adoption of hybrid and personalized learning formats, and ongoing workforce transformation efforts. There is also an expanding demand for expertise in cybersecurity and cloud computing, alongside growing investments in digital workforce development initiatives. Key trends during the forecast period include an increasing preference for role-based and skill-specific IT training programs, greater adoption of certification-focused professional development courses, and a shift toward flexible, self-paced learning approaches. Furthermore, continuous upskilling and reskilling efforts, combined with a focus on practical, hands-on technical training, are shaping the market landscape.

Understanding Information Technology Training and Its Role

Information technology training encompasses educational programs designed to equip individuals and organizations with knowledge in IT systems, software, hardware, networking, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and other digital technologies. These training services aim to build technical competencies, enhance workforce capabilities, and facilitate adaptation to ever-changing technological environments. IT training supports professional growth, helps prepare learners for certification exams, and promotes the effective utilization and management of technology resources across sectors.

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Cloud Computing Adoption as a Key Growth Factor in IT Training

The rising implementation of cloud computing within enterprises is a major driver propelling the IT training market forward. Cloud computing involves delivering computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, and software over the internet, typically on a pay-as-you-go basis. Organizations are increasingly moving their operations to cloud platforms as part of digital transformation strategies to improve scalability, cut infrastructure costs, and enable remote work. This shift enhances IT training by offering on-demand access to virtual labs, software, and learning environments, which supports practical experience, flexible schedules, and cost-effective access to new technologies.

For example, data from Eurostat, the Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union, shows that the percentage of enterprises in the EU using paid cloud computing services rose by 7.42 points from 2023 to 2025. This growing cloud adoption is directly contributing to the expansion of the IT training market by creating demand for training programs focused on cloud technologies.

North America as the Leading Region in the IT Training Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the IT training market, reflecting its advanced technological infrastructure and high demand for skilled IT professionals. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization and increasing investments in IT skill development. The market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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