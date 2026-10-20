Information Technology (IT) Operations And Services Management Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details,

Information Technology (IT) Operations and Services Management Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Information Technology (IT) Operations and Services Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The IT operations and services management sector has experienced notable growth recently, driven by evolving technological demands and organizational needs. As businesses increasingly rely on complex IT systems, the importance of efficient management and automation tools has surged, setting the stage for continued expansion in this market. Below, we explore the market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Forecasted Market Growth and Size in the IT Operations and Services Management Market

The IT operations and services management market has witnessed significant expansion, with its value projected to rise from $38.24 billion in 2025 to $41.29 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The strong growth during this historic period is primarily due to the increasing complexity of IT infrastructures, a heightened demand for improved system uptime, evolving IT service management needs, faster incident resolution requirements, and growing enterprise investments in IT infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $55.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include a rising demand for IT operations automation, the need for proactive infrastructure monitoring, wider adoption of hybrid IT setups, an intensified focus on optimizing IT resources, and growing requirements for continuous monitoring of service performance. Key trends during the forecast period feature greater use of IT service automation, integrated infrastructure monitoring, predictive maintenance, proactive incident handling, centralized operations platforms, and enhanced IT service performance optimization.

Understanding IT Operations and Services Management

IT operations and services management encompasses the suite of technologies, platforms, and processes designed to oversee, control, automate, and optimize an organization's IT environment - including infrastructure, applications, networks, and service delivery. This domain plays a vital role in boosting system availability, operational efficiency, service quality, rapid incident resolution, resource utilization, and regulatory compliance while maintaining secure and reliable IT service delivery.

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Cloud Computing's Role as a Primary Growth Driver

One of the central drivers accelerating the IT operations and services management market is the expanding adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing delivers computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics over the internet, offering flexible and scalable solutions on demand. Its growing popularity stems from digital transformation efforts, with organizations upgrading their IT infrastructure, moving workloads to cloud platforms, and leveraging cloud-based services for enhanced agility.

Cloud computing supports IT operations and services management by enabling centralized monitoring, automated service delivery, real-time performance tracking, efficient resource allocation, and streamlined incident management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. For instance, Eurostat reported that the proportion of enterprises in the European Union using paid cloud computing services increased by 7.42 percentage points in 2025 compared to 2023, highlighting the growing reliance on cloud solutions and the positive impact on this market.

Regional Market Leaders in IT Operations and Services Management

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the IT operations and services management market, reflecting its mature IT infrastructure and widespread technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Information Technology (IT) Operations and Services Management Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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