Culture Advisory Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Ahead Of The Curve Group For Connected Packaging Solutions

Culture Advisory Group

Leverage GS1 Global Standards to strengthen consumer engagement, explain certifications, satisfy regulation & generate new sources of actionable intelligence

- Pamlea Horvatis, COOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Culture Advisory Group Inc. (CAG) has entered into a strategic commercialization partnership with Ahead of the Curve Group Limited and their TapScan technology, based on GS1 Global Standards to deliver connected-packaging and Digital Product Information platform developed by Ahead of the Curve Group Limited.The partnership combines TapScan technology with CAG's deep CPG, retail, manufacturing and supply-chain expertise to help brand owners and B2B stakeholders transform physical packaging into a dynamic digital business asset.“Connected Packaging is much bigger than putting a QR code on a product,” said Paul Valder, Founder and CEO of Culture Advisory Group.“The opportunity is to turn the package into a gateway to trusted information, consumer engagement, marketing insight and, where the supporting data exists, greater supply-chain transparency and traceability.”The Connected Packaging solution is designed to connect physical products with dynamic digital experiences, enabling organizations to deliver product information, education, sustainability content, regulatory and compliance information, safety communications and consumer engagement while generating valuable interaction insights. Importantly, those insights can potentially create value well beyond the individual scan. Where appropriate integrations, permissions and data governance are in place, real-time or near-real-time engagement data can become another input into a company's existing CRM, loyalty, analytics and internal AI environments. Combined with other first-party information, this can help organizations better understand consumer interests and behaviour, personalize communications, strengthen brand-loyalty programs and continuously improve future consumer experiences.“Over time, the value may not simply be what information the consumer receives from a scan, but what the organization learns from thousands or millions of interactions,” said Pamela Horvatis, COO of Culture Advisory Group.“That intelligence can potentially feed back into the business, augment existing loyalty and consumer-insight programs, and give internal AI and analytics systems a much more immediate view of how people are interacting with products, content and brands.”The partnership also addresses a growing challenge for CPG companies: limited physical packaging real estate. As regulatory requirements, voluntary claims, sustainability information and product-transparency expectations continue to increase, there is only so much information that can practically fit on a label. The Connected Packaging solution creates an additional digital information layer that can complement required on-pack information and allow brands to explain much more without continually redesigning the physical package.That opportunity extends to certification marks and voluntary claims. A logo or claim may represent rigorous standards, testing, verification or third-party oversight, yet consumers often have little understanding of what stands behind it. Therefore, Connected Packaging can now turn a static trust mark into a digital trust experience that helps consumers understand the meaning, criteria and rigour behind a certification or voluntary claim. CAG's Connected Certification model specifically contemplates extending certification into consumer education, engagement and measurable insight. BSCG CAG Connected Consumer“Packaging is being asked to do more than ever,” said Horvatis.“It must communicate mandatory information, support the brand, demonstrate transparency and increasingly help build trust. Connected packaging gives organizations another dimension, allowing consumers, retailers and supply-chain partners to access the information that matters to them, when they need it.”Horvatis brings extensive CPG, retail, data and supply-chain experience, including nine years with GS1 Canada, most recently as Senior Vice President, Industry Relations, together with senior commercial leadership roles with Kraft/Mondelez, Cadbury, Revlon Canada, Unilever Canada and Wrigley Canada.John Snow, Director of Ahead of the Curve Group, said the partnership brings together complementary capabilities across CPG, packaging and supply-chain environments.“The technology is only one part of the equation. Successful connected packaging requires an understanding of brands, consumers, operations and how companies actually work. Bringing TapScan together with CAG's industry experience creates an opportunity to accelerate practical adoption and deliver greater value from the package itself.”The collaboration will focus initially on CPG brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, associations and other B2B supply-chain stakeholders, with CAG leading commercialization, executive engagement and market development and TapScan providing the technology, technical expertise and implementation capability.About Culture Advisory GroupCulture Advisory Group is an executive advisory firm helping food, beverage and dietary supplement companies solve business problems, improve performance, manage risk and grow. Its focus is simple: better decisions, stronger businesses and measurable results.

Tricia Ryan, VP Marketing

Culture Advisory Group Inc.

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Culture Advisory Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Ahead of the Curve Group for Connected Packaging Solutions News Provided By Culture Advisory Group Inc. October 20, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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