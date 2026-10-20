Horowitz Research Study Finds Opportunity For Greater Variety And Freshness In Culturally Relevant Content

Representation in TV content remains important to Black audiences.

Representation remains important to Black audiences, but new research from Horowitz suggests that visibility alone is not enough.

- Adriana Waterston

DALLAS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Representation remains important to Black audiences, but new research from Horowitz suggests that visibility alone is not enough. Findings from the 2026 State of Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Black study point to a broader opportunity for media companies: consistently delivering culturally resonant content that reflects more experiences, genres, and perspectives.

The FOCUS Black study finds that 76% of Black TV content viewers consider shows that provide young multicultural or multiracial people with strong, positive role models important, while 71% prioritize shows that portray their culture in relatable ways. This interest translates into viewing, as 65% watch content geared toward Black audiences at least weekly.

The findings also reveal a gap between how current Black-focused programming performs and where viewers see room for improvement. Seven in ten (71%) of Black consumers surveyed are satisfied with its quality and 70% with its authenticity. Satisfaction is lower for the variety of genres available (62%) and the frequency of new content (60%).

“For Black audiences, meaningful representation is about being visible on screen, but it's also having access to a varied content ecosystem that reflects the breadth of their lives, interests, and experiences,” said Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead at Horowitz Research.“As audiences have more choices, media companies have an opportunity to deepen engagement by investing in a steady pipeline of fresh, culturally resonant stories across genres, and surface this content alongside mainstream fare, not only siloed into specific collections or hubs within their platforms.”

For programmers and streaming platforms, the implication is to build a deeper library of culturally resonant content. A broader, more frequently refreshed mix of stories, voices, and genres can create more opportunities for discovery and sustained engagement.

The 2026 State of Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Black study examines evolving viewing behaviors, content preferences, platforms, and media experiences among Black TV content viewers. The study was conducted online among 634 Black TV content viewers age 18+ in March–April 2026.

CONTACT

More information about the State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: State of Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Black 2026 report is available here. To purchase the report, schedule an interview with an analyst, or to request specific data, please contact Adriana Waterston:....

ABOUT THE STUDY

The State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: State of Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Black 2026 study explores viewing behaviors in the complex media landscape among Black Americans. It examines share of viewing by platform, the devices they use, the types of content they consume, and which services they believe deliver the content they want most effectively. It also explores sports followed, viewing frequency and motivations, how fandom drives actions like app downloads, betting, and merchandise purchases, and interest in major upcoming sporting events.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C® RESEARCH

Horowitz Research helps content providers identify programming and advertising opportunities for their customers and potential customers to help drive acquisition and retention. We provide curated consumer research services to optimize your go-to-market strategies, inform programming decisions, and understand your target audiences' needs, attitudes, and behaviors around media and tech consumption, subscriptions, and plans for the future. We also offer a suite of syndicated studies with the latest data on how the media industry is evolving. For more information, visit our website.

Keri McBride

M/A/R/C Research

+1 314-322-6702

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Horowitz Research Study Finds Opportunity for Greater Variety and Freshness in Culturally Relevant Content News Provided By M/A/R/C Researc October 20, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Telecommunications



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