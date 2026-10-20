Beam Mobile Brings Healthcare-Grade Protection For Apple Devices To Australian Hospitals

Clinical iPhone and iPad cases, swappable batteries, and charging solutions now available to Australian health systems, with free evaluations for hospital teams

- Dean Shortland

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beam Mobile, a manufacturer of healthcare-grade iPhone and iPad cases, swappable batteries, and charging accessories, recently announced its expansion into the Australian healthcare market. Australian hospitals and health systems can now equip clinical teams with Beam Mobile's Apple device cases and power solutions, designed specifically for demanding healthcare environments.

"Australian hospitals are moving quickly to put smartphones and tablets in the hands of every clinician, and they need those devices to work as hard as their teams do," said Dean Shortland, Co-founder at Beam Mobile. "Our products are built to withstand the unrelenting demands of clinical care environments: constant cleaning, constant handling, and shifts that don't stop when a battery runs low. We're excited to bring that reliability to healthcare systems across Australia."

Smartphones and tablets now sit at the center of clinical communication, documentation, and care coordination. Beam Mobile designs and builds mobile device cases that combine disinfectant-ready plastics, military-grade drop protection, and swappable batteries to keep devices charged and protected for the full shift. With Beam Mobile products on the floor, clinicians spend less time hunting for chargers and hospitals spend less time replacing or fixing devices.

The product lineup available to Australian customers includes:

.iPhone cases with integrated batteries, including the Beam Fit

.iPad cases

.Batteries, charging bays, and USB-C chargers

.Clinical accessories

Every solution is backed by Beam Mobile's support and warranty program.

Beam Mobile is currently available through its distribution and reseller partners in Australia, including Ingram Micro Australia, Peacock Brothers, Hospital Products Australia (HPA), and Winc AU.

To get started, Australian hospitals can request a free evaluation. The Beam Mobile team will review which devices a facility uses and where, identify its device protection and charging challenges, explain how deployment and ongoing support work, and provide a clear roadmap for outfitting the facility with the right configuration of cases and accessories.

Hospitals can request an evaluation at beam-mobile/australia.

About Beam Mobile

Beam Mobile designs healthcare-grade iPhone and iPad cases, swappable batteries, charging bays, and accessories for clinical environments. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Beam Mobile has led the effort to provide mobile device protection in demanding healthcare environments.

Jeff Pack

Beam Mobile

+1 615-473-6149

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Beam Mobile Brings Healthcare-Grade Protection for Apple Devices to Australian Hospitals News Provided By Beam Mobile October 20, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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