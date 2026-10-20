Huawei Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

HUAWEI CONNECT 2026. Europe | Building Evolving Data Infrastructure to Advance Digital Intelligence in Europe

20.10.2026 / 15:55 CET/CEST

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FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2026. Europe, held in Florence, Italy, the Data Storage Summit-themed "Redefining Data Infrastructure in the Intelligent Era"-brought together industry experts, scholars, partners, and enterprise leaders from around the world to discuss the evolution of data infrastructure in the age of AI and share the latest industry practices for accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of European enterprises. At the summit, Yuan Yuan, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, noted in his speech that AI has evolved beyond the three initial stages of computing power, models, and agents, entering a new stage where data is the key to success. He emphasized that enterprises should accelerate the development of data-centric AI DC data infrastructure. For AI inference, Huawei has launched the industry's first 3 + 1 AI Data Platform Solution that integrates the knowledge base, key-value (KV) cache store, memory bank, and Unified Cache Manager (UCM). This solution has already been deployed in over 20 key service scenarios, delivering significant results.

AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment: A leading hospital used the AI Data Platform to overcome limited medical term understanding and frequent hallucinations in large models. By integrating mass multimodal medical data and performing knowledge parsing, vectorization, and knowledge graph construction, it developed a clinical-grade agent for diagnosis and treatment–raising AI-assisted diagnosis report adoption from 50% to 90%, significantly improving efficiency.

AI coding: Following a specification-driven development (SDD) approach, multi-turn, long-sequence, and long-running inference tasks generate mass KV cache data, creating storage capacity bottlenecks. A major Internet company used Huawei's AI Data Platform to improve inference throughput by a factor of 2.2-measured in tokens per second (TPS)-replacing repeated computation with associative search, using technologies such as multi-level cache scheduling, prefix cache, and intelligent suffix association. Intelligent customer service: Missing customer histories and inaccurate interaction memories make it challenging to deliver high-quality services in customer call analysis. A large bank increased customer satisfaction by 16% using Huawei's AI Data Platform, which extracts historical conversation data automatically and recalls memory in seconds. Yuan noted that the next chapter of AI is data. Huawei Data Storage will continue to embrace an open ecosystem for the AI Data Platform, to make it compatible with more models and applications. This will promote AI adoption across industries.



Adley Zhang, Director of Huawei's European Data Center Marketing & Solution Sales Department, highlighted Huawei's longstanding commitment to the European data storage market, which has built strong trust among customers and partners through outstanding product iteration, a comprehensive cooperation ecosystem, and a mature supply system. Indeed, the company is expanding its presence across industries, such as finance, healthcare, education and research, and retail, as revenues continue to grow rapidly.



Looking ahead, Huawei is committed to harnessing technology innovation and fostering an open ecosystem to drive the continued growth of the storage industry, and build competitive solutions for customers. Rafal Kwiatkowski ...







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