xTool / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

xTool Launches C1 Color Cutter: The Full-Color Cutting Machine Built to Scan, Print, and Cut with Precision

20.10.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global pioneer in digital fabrication and smart desktop manufacturing, announces today its expansion into the craft cutter market with the launch of the xTool C1 Color Cutter.



Engineered under the slogan "Scan It. Print It. Cut It. Always in One Workflow," the C1 solves long-standing industry challenges by integrating high-precision CIS scanning, CMYK full-color inkjet printing, and dynamic blade cutting into a single automated desktop workstation. Starting October 20th, 2026, xTool is launching its official global pre-order campaign, offering an exclusive £10 deposit incentive that provides early buyers with substantial machine discounts, physical material bundles, and livestream giveaway entries. Beyond Lasers and Printers: The Natural Evolution into Craft Cutting The launch of the xTool C1 marks a milestone in xTool's strategy to build a fully integrated hardware and software ecosystem for creators, DIY enthusiasts, and small-business owners. Building on its global leadership in desktop laser engravers and digital printers, xTool is bringing its expertise in precision mechanics and automation to traditional blade cutting. By combining full-color printing and precision cutting in one compact machine, the C1 eliminates the need for separate printers, manual material transfers, and error-prone registration marks, simplifying workflows for paper crafts, vinyl graphics, HTV, apparel, and stickers.







Designed for Advanced Crafters and Small Businesses For DIY enthusiasts, its integrated print-and-cut workflow helps reduce material waste, alignment errors, and the need to cut and weed multiple layers of vinyl. Complex projects involving heat transfer vinyl (HTV) for textile customisation, sticker making, and paper crafts become easier to complete. For entrepreneurs and small businesse s producing customised apparel, labels, packaging, or promotional items, the C1 is a valuable addition to their production workflow. It helps improve productivity, reduce manufacturing costs, and deliver professional-quality results. Seamless Print-and-Cut Workflow Combining CMYK inkjet printing with precision blade cutting, the C1 prints directly onto materials before cutting, eliminating registration marks, maximizing printable space, and minimizing alignment errors and waste. Its proprietary Duraproof ink produces vibrant, waterproof, fade-resistant graphics that can withstand up to 30 home washes on textiles. Built-In CIS Scanner and Live Preview An integrated Contact Image Sensor (CIS) provides a 1:1 live preview, allowing users to position designs accurately, including leftover materials. Additional features include automatic contour extraction, material nesting, and QR-code-based parameter setup. AI-Powered Atomm Creation Suite xTool's Atomm software transforms text prompts and images into ready-to-cut vectors, with tools for background removal, artistic text, line-art conversion, and 3D papercraft templates, reducing design preparation from hours to minutes.



Versatile Materials and Tools Compatible with Fine-Point, Deep-Point, Rotary, and 3mm Cutting blades, Foil-Transfer tips, and detail pens, the C1 supports paper, cardstock, vinyl, HTV, leather, balsa wood, and fabrics. Optional accessories include an Electrostatic Mat and Roll Holder with built-in trimmer. Pre-Order Details Global pre-orders open on October 20th, 2026, with prices starting at £399 and reservations available for a £10 deposit. Several bundles will be offered, including the first-ever C1 bundle with Atomm Membership. Pre-order customers will receive exclusive £10 Pre-Order Bonus Perks, including a material kit with over 10 crafting materials, a 20% Material Card valid for 180 days across the xTool store, and entry into a livestream giveaway to win a free C1. Final payments and global shipping begin November 5, 2026. Further details are available at xtool. About xTool xTool is a brand founded in 2020 that specialises in smart digital fabrication machines. The company's mission is to foster creativity by developing intelligent, user-friendly tools that leverage advanced technologies to significantly lower the barriers to creation. The brand primarily serves makers, DIY enthusiasts, and the education sector by combining powerful software with safe, easy-to-use hardware. xTool provides users with new opportunities to bring their creative ideas to life efficiently and professionally. For more information: xtool



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