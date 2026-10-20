Aadi Saikumar's Next To Be A Pan Indian Divine Mystery Thriller Film Titled 'Aadi Rudrra'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad: Actor Aadi Saikumar will next be seen playing the lead in director Navarrasan's upcoming pan Indian divine mystery thriller, 'Aadi Rudrra', its makers announced on Tuesday.

Trishul Entertainments, the production house producing the film, announced the title of its next film as 'Aadi Rudrra' and pointed out that it would be an ambitious Pan-India cinematic venture envisioned as a grand divine mystery thriller.

Starring Aadi Saikumar in the lead role, the film is set to be made in five languages - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

The film, produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa under the banner of Trishul Entertainments, will be the production house's third project. Prashanth G Rudrappa had previously made 'Dandupalya' and 'Krishna Pranaya Sakhi'.

Sources say that that the upcoming film will be set during the period 1960 to 1990 and that the divine mystery will have a rich historical backdrop. The period setting is expected to play an important role in shaping the film's world, characters, visual identity and narrative. The team is maintaining a stoic silence about the storyline for fear of leaking key narrative details.

Renowned music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work in films such as 'Kantara', 'Virupaksha', 'Mangalavaaram' and the Tamil film 'Maharaja', has been roped in as the music director of this film.

Cinematography for the film is to be handled by the very talented AJ Shetty

Further details regarding the shooting schedule, cast, technical crew and other production developments are expected to be announced officially in due course.

For Aadi Saikumar, the project represents an exciting new chapter in his cinematic journey, taking him into the intriguing world of divine mystery. The film aims to present him in a distinctive cinematic space while offering audiences a fresh and engaging experience.

Sources claim that the makers have planned to commence shooting in January next year.

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IANS

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