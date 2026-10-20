Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Performs Ayudhya Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy performed Ayudhya Puja at his residence here on Tuesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

He participated in the ceremony conducted by priests as per religious traditions.

Firearms of the security personnel were kept during the rituals.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Sri Ganesh and Naveen Yadav, Youth Congress State President Shiva Charan Reddy, and Congress leader Rohin Reddy also participated in the ceremony.

The Chief Minister later left for his native village Kondareddipalle in Nagarkurnool district, where he participated in Dussehra celebrations.

MLAs, MLCs, local public representatives, senior officials, and villagers accorded him a warm welcome.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the villagers welcomed the Chief Minister with the rhythmic beats of traditional drums (dappulu), large garlands, and showers of flowers.

Revanth Reddy, along with his family members, participated in special prayers at Anjaneya Swamy Temple. They also performed special prayers at the Kota Maisamma Temple.

Later, as part of Dussehra celebrations, the Chief Minister participated in 'Jammi Chettu' (Jammi tree) Puja.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, in his message on the occasion of Dussehra, highlighted a unique tradition in Telangana- worshipping the 'Jammi tree' and exchanging its leaves, which are regarded as 'gold', with elders to seek their blessings. This custom serves as a reminder to cherish nature and show respect toward one's elders, the CM said.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister called Kondareddipalli a powerful land that served as a monumental source of inspiration for him on his journey from an ordinary individual to becoming the Chief Minister.

“Celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra with my family members in Kondareddipalli. Praying to Lord Anjaneyaswamy of Kondareddipalli to bestow His blessings upon all, ensuring prosperity and well-being for the people of the state. It brings me immense joy to celebrate the festival of Dussehra on the very soil where I was born,” reads the post.