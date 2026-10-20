AST Spacemobile Targets Year-End Service In 5 Markets As US Rollout Advances



AST SpaceMobile is targeting approximately 100 MHz of spectrum access in the U.S., including access to 45 MHz of MSS mid-band spectrum in North America and priority rights to 60 MHz of S-band spectrum globally on a market-by-market basis.

The company has more than 60 gateways deployed, installed or in planning worldwide, supporting over 60 mobile network operators representing more than 3 billion subscribers. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone signed a letter of intent on Monday to explore a potential joint bid for mobile satellite services spectrum, AST SpaceMobile said.

AST SpaceMobile shares are in focus on Tuesday after the company said it is targeting initial, intermittent space-based cellular broadband coverage in five markets before year-end 2026.

“We are moving toward service with the partnerships, spectrum and network capabilities needed to bring cellular broadband from space into people's everyday lives,” said Scott Wisnieswki, president of AST SpaceMobile.

AST shares traded 5% lower on Tuesday at the time of writing. The stock fell over 25% in the past week.

U.S. Rollout Requires More Coverage Cells

AST SpaceMobile has enabled more than 3,000 coverage cells in the U.S. and expects to activate roughly 5,600 cells covering the contiguous U.S. before year-end. The company said enabling the remaining cells will establish the geographic footprint needed for initial, intermittent service across the region and is a prerequisite for a nationwide rollout.

The company has more than 60 gateways deployed, installed or in planning worldwide, supporting an ecosystem of over 60 mobile network operators representing more than 3 billion subscribers. Its strategic partners include AT & T, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten Mobile, Bell Canada, TELUS and stc Group.

AST SpaceMobile Details Spectrum Position

The company is targeting approximately 100 MHz of spectrum access in the U.S., combining partner operators' spectrum with mobile satellite services (MSS) spectrum. Its spectrum position includes access to 45 MHz of MSS mid-band spectrum in North America and priority rights to 60 MHz of S-band spectrum globally on a market-by-market basis.

AST SpaceMobile said its satellite technology can tune across approximately 1,150 MHz of low- and mid-band frequencies globally, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

European Partners Explore Spectrum Bid

Separately, AST SpaceMobile said on Monday that Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone had signed a letter of intent to explore a potential joint bid for mobile satellite services spectrum. The company also highlighted its existing European joint venture, Satellite Connect Europe, which provides European-operated ground infrastructure connecting its BlueBird satellites with mobile operators' core networks.

BlueBird Satellite Production Advances

AST SpaceMobile said its BlueBird satellites are assembled, integrated and tested at its facilities in Midland, Texas, with production progressing through BlueBird 50. The company operates more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and operations facilities worldwide, supported by a workforce of over 2,250. Its technology platform is backed by more than 3,900 patent and patent-pending claims.

Initial service will be available within satellite coverage areas. Additional spacecraft deployments are expected to extend the duration and frequency of coverage as AST SpaceMobile works toward continuous service. The company said service availability will expand as satellite capacity, ground infrastructure and network integration progress, subject to applicable authorizations.

How Retail Views ASTS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS remained in the 'bullish' territory in the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

ASTS shares have dropped over 40% year-to-date.

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