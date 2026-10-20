Vadodara Civic Body To Gift, Sell Land Plot To Ex-Cricketer Yusuf Pathan

VMC to Consider Land Allotment for Yusuf Pathan

Following approval from the Gujarat government, a proposal has been placed on the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) agenda regarding a plot of land near the residence of former cricketer and Member of Parliament from West Bengal, Yusuf Pathan. The proposal entails gifting half of the land to Pathan and selling the other half. Pathan can become the owner of the disputed plot only after the proposal is passed by the Standing Committee.

According to a notice dated October 19, issued by the Municipal Secretary's Office, a Standing Committee meeting will be held on October 23. Item 5 on the agenda refers to the allotment of land to Former Indian International Cricketer Yusuf Pathan. The committee will consider the Municipal Commissioner's recommendation regarding a 978-square-metre residential plot owned by the VMC, located at Town Planning (TP) Scheme No. 22, Final Plot (FP) No. 90.

History of the Disputed Plot

Former Vadodara BJP councillor Vijay Pawarrese raised this issue on June 13, 2024 and alleged that Yusuf Pathan had illegally occupied the Municipal Corporation plot next to his residence. The Pathan family's bungalow is located in Vadodara's Tandlaja area. Right next to his bungalow is the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's "TOWN PLANNING 22 FINAL PLOT 90".

In 2012, Yusuf Pathan had demanded this plot from the corporation to build his stable. The corporation had passed a resolution and gave permission to allot this plot to Yusuf Pathan, but when this request reached Gandhinagar in 2014, the state government rejected this request and refused to give this plot.

Yusuf Pathan has been accused of occupying this plot by building a compound wall. (ANI)

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