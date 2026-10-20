Yogi Adityanath Hits Out At Rivals Over 'Malicious Propaganda' On Ayodhya

CM Yogi likens rivals to Kalanemi

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted political opponents for running "malicious propaganda" against Ayodhya, drawing a mythological parallel with the demon Kalanemi to question those who allegedly committed atrocities against Ram devotees in the past and are now invoking Lord Ram's name.

Addressing a gathering at the Ramlila ground in Gorakhpur during the Dussehra celebration, the CM said elements seeking to weaken the nation are unable to accept India's cultural resurgence, including the construction of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the grand Deepotsav celebrations. "How can those who want to weaken India tolerate all these achievements? Ayodhya evokes memories of the Treta Yuga-how can they bear that? How can they accept the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya? How can they endure the construction of the grandest temple of Lord Shri Ram, that too ahead of schedule? For this, they have resorted to malicious propaganda... Those who haven't even witnessed the Ramleela in Ayodhya until now are spreading malicious propaganda about Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

Sharpening his attack on rivals over their past role during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he asked the public to draw inspiration from Lord Hanuman to see through political deception. "Those who reached the peak of atrocities against Ram devotees during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement-are they now chanting 'Ram-Ram' today? Even Kalanemi used to chant the name of Ram. Like Bajrang Bali, you too should have the ability to discern who is right and who is wrong," the Chief Minister stated.

Yogi performs Vijayadashami rituals at Gorakhnath temple

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi performed special prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami and arrived at the temple dressed in the traditional attire of a 'Mahant' (head priest) to lead the 'Vijay Juloos' (victory procession). On the occasion, the Yogi also performed ritualistic worship of Shri Gorakhnath Ji, whom he described as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health of all.

Prays for people's well-being

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami-a festival celebrating the victory of truth over falsehood and righteousness over unrighteousness-I performed a special, ritualistic worship of the great Yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, at Gorakhnath Mandir today."

He further said, "I pray that Shri Nath Ji may bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health." The Chief Minister also performed ritualistic worship of all the deities enshrined within the Gorakhnath Temple complex, praying for the well-being and welfare of the people. "On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I also performed ritualistic worship of all the deities enshrined within the @GorakhnathMndr complex, praying for the well-being and welfare of all people," he wrote on X.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated across the country to mark the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)