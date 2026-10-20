Yuvika Chaudhary Pens Emotional Note For Daughter Ekleen's 2Nd Birthday

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated her daughter Ekleen's second birthday on Tuesday with an emotional Instagram post, calling the little girl her“biggest blessing, happiest smile, and greatest strength.” The heartfelt tribute reflected on how motherhood had transformed her life and drew warm wishes from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

Affectionately calling her daughter“Kiki,” Yuvika shared a lengthy birthday message expressing her love for the toddler and her wish to cherish every moment of her childhood. She also reflected on how quickly the past two years had passed since welcoming her daughter. In her Instagram caption, Yuvika wrote,“To my little princess, my whole world, my baby girl...And just like that, my little angel is TWO!”

Yuvika on Motherhood and Unconditional Love

Describing the experience of becoming a mother, the actor recalled the moment she first held her daughter.“Two years ago, you came into my life and gave my heart a reason to beat in a completely different way. The moment I held you in my arms, I discovered a kind of love I never knew existed- a love so pure, so deep, and so unconditional that words will never be enough to explain it,” she wrote.

Yuvika also expressed her wish to preserve the precious moments of her daughter's childhood, highlighting the happiness she finds in Ekleen's smile, laughter, hugs and playful moments.“Watching you grow is the most beautiful feeling, but a little part of my heart wishes I could freeze time and keep you this little forever,” she added.

Industry Colleagues Extend Wishes

The birthday tribute received an outpouring of love in the comments section, with fans and industry colleagues extending their wishes to Ekleen. Actors Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia and Ridhima Pandit were among those who shared blessings and celebratory messages for the toddler.

A Mother's Prayer and Promise

Yuvika's message also included prayers for her daughter's happiness, health and future, expressing her hope that Ekleen would grow up surrounded by love and with a strong sense of self-worth.“As you turn TWO, my prayer is that life always treats you gently, that your smile never fades, that your heart always remains kind, and that you grow up knowing your worth,” she wrote.

Concluding the emotional note, Yuvika reaffirmed that her daughter would always remain her little girl, regardless of how much she grows.“No matter how big you grow, how far you go, or how old you become, you will ALWAYS be my little baby- the little girl who made me a mother and gave my life a whole new meaning,” she wrote. She signed off with a loving birthday wish,“Happy Birthday, my little miracle. Two years of you, and a lifetime of loving you.”

Yuvika and Prince's Journey

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen, in 2024. (ANI)

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