Jaishankar, US Secretary Rubio Discuss Ties, Energy, Defence In Mumbai

Perspectives on Bilateral Talks

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on the further enhancement of bilateral ties. During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were present.

Sharing his perspectives on social media, EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting, "Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments."

Rubio mentioned that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation. The US Secretary of State posted on X, "In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership."

Trilateral Cooperation with UAE

Prior to this, EAM Jaishankar, Marco Rubio and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Mumbai, with discussions focusing on regional energy security and advancing shared economic priorities.

Following the meeting, Rubio stated on X, "It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities."

Ambassador Gor additionally posted on X afterwards, writing, "The US, India, and UAE have real opportunities to advance cooperation on energy, trade, technology, and regional connectivity. Marco Rubio, S Jaishankar, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai for a discussion on turning our close ties into concrete results!"

Rubio's Official Visit to India

Earlier in the day, Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai for an official visit to India. Rubio was accompanied by his spouse, Jeanette Rubio, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to Rubio upon his arrival in Mumbai for his second visit to India, emphasising that the visit presents an opportunity to further advance cooperation across various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. In a statement on X, the MEA noted, "Welcome to Mumbai, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on your second visit to India! He was received by Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture, Electronics, IT and AI, Government of Maharashtra, at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Upon concluding his official schedule in Mumbai, Rubio will proceed to Jamnagar in Gujarat for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", as communicated by the US State Department. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)