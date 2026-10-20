Railways Boosts Chhattisgarh Connectivity With New Raoghat, Kurud Lines

Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone today in expanding rail connectivity and enhancing passenger amenities in Chhattisgarh. In the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, and the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Tadoki–Raoghat and Abhanpur–Kurud broad-gauge rail lines were inaugurated. On this occasion, new passenger train services-Raoghat–Raipur and Raipur–Kurud-were flagged off. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for an Electric Locomotive Maintenance Facility in Raipur. The Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, participated in the event via video conferencing.

The arrival of a train in Raoghat for the first time since independence marks a historic achievement in connecting the remote regions of southern Chhattisgarh to the national rail network. These projects and new passenger services will strengthen regional connectivity and provide citizens with improved travel facilities.

Political Leaders on Rail Expansion

In his address, the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, expressed gratitude on behalf of the 30 million people of Chhattisgarh to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for the launch of these vital rail projects and new passenger services. He noted that under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, development initiatives across various sectors in Chhattisgarh, including railways, are gaining continuous momentum. This year, Chhattisgarh has received an allocation of over Rs 7,000 crore under the Railway Budget, reflecting the Central Government's commitment to expanding rail infrastructure, improving connectivity, and enhancing passenger amenities within the state. He expressed confidence that these projects would provide better rail connectivity to the remote areas of the state and impart fresh momentum to industrial, commercial, and socio-economic development.

In his address, the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh on these significant rail projects and the launch of new passenger rail services between Rowghat–Raipur and Raipur–Kurud. He stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, rail infrastructure in Chhattisgarh is being continuously expanded. Several key initiatives have been completed, including the new Dalli-Rajhara–Rowghat rail line, the gauge conversion of the Kendi–Abhanpur–Rajim–Dhamtari section, and various multi-tracking projects. Work is also underway on the Kharsia–Parmalkasa double-line project. Furthermore, the Pendra Road–Bilaspur–Uslapur third rail line has recently received Cabinet approval. These projects will strengthen rail connectivity in Chhattisgarh, enhance passenger amenities, and accelerate industrial and economic growth.

The event held at Raipur station was attended by Members of Parliament Lakshmi Verma, Brijmohan Agrawal, and Rupkumari Choudhary, along with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Rajesh Munat, Purandar Mishra, and Moti Lal Sahu. Meanwhile, at Rowghat station, the event was attended by Member of Parliament Bhojraj Nag, MLA Vikram Usendi, and other prominent citizens.

Key Project Details and Benefits

Dalli-Rajhara–Rowghat Line

A new 95-kilometre-long rail line between Dalli-Rajhara and Rowghat has been completed at a cost of Rs 1,628 crore. The project reached its full completion with the finalisation of the 17.5-kilometre stretch between Tadoki and Rowghat. The establishment of rail connectivity to Rowghat will provide residents of these remote areas with access to rail transport, facilitating easier reach to opportunities in education, healthcare, employment, and trade.

This rail line will also provide a boost to the industrial and economic activities of the region. In particular, the transportation of iron ore from the Rowghat region will be accelerated, providing significant support in meeting the requirements of the country's iron and steel industry, including the Bhilai Steel Plant. Improved rail connectivity will facilitate the transport of raw materials and foster industrial development. Furthermore, it will create new opportunities for employment and economic activity in the region.

Gauge Conversion and New Services

Under the Kendri–Dhamtari and Abhanpur–Rajim gauge conversion project, passenger services have already commenced on the section between Abhanpur and Rajim. Additionally, as part of the Abhanpur–Dhamtari gauge conversion project, the conversion of the 22-kilometre rail line between Abhanpur and Kurud has been completed. Work on the remaining Kurud–Dhamtari section of this project is currently underway and is expected to be completed soon. The inauguration of the Abhanpur–Kurud broad-gauge line has expanded rail connectivity in the region. This will provide passengers with better travel options to the capital, Raipur, while also boosting regional development, trade, and daily commuting.

The introduction of new passenger rail services between Rowghat–Raipur and Raipur–Kurud will provide travellers from these areas with the convenience of direct rail connectivity to Raipur. The launch of these new rail services. (ANI)

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