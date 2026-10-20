Lord Ram's Ideals Guide India, Ram Rajya Is Model Of Governance: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the ideals of Lord Ram continue to guide the country, describing 'Ram Rajya' as a model of good governance based on justice, equality and public welfare. He said this while attending the Dussehra celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Prime Minister extended greetings to citizens and said that the festival represents the eternal victory of truth over falsehood and the end of tyranny.

"On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami. Today, every corner of India is immersed in Ram. Across the country, the staging of Ramleelas, the tradition of keeping Lord Shri Ram's ideals alive, the proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and the belief in the eternal victory of truth over falsehood. For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India," the PM said.

'Ram Rajya' as a model for governance

Emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram's ideals in governance, PM Modi said that the concept of Ram Rajya continues to serve as a benchmark for a just and inclusive administration, where the welfare of citizens remains the priority. "Which is still considered the standard of good governance today. Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people; this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram. Therefore, we must always move forward with the mantra of treating the public as Janardan and 'Citizen, you are God.' We must prioritise the service of the poor and the deprived," he said.

Self-reliance and collective effort

The Prime Minister further highlighted the importance of self-reliance, determination and collective effort, drawing parallels with Lord Ram's journey to Lanka. He said that challenges should not deter the nation from pursuing its goals and that solutions must be found through hard work and faith in India's capabilities. "No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be, we must not sit back relying on others. We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties of the path cannot stop our journey. The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success," he added.

Call for unity against divisive forces

Calling for unity in the national interest, PM Modi said that institutions and political parties must work together to counter forces that harm the country, divide society and undermine its cultural values. "Our thoughts must align, our committees-that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit; we must fight together against the enemies of the country. The forces that harm the nation, the people who divide society, the mindset that hates our culture. These are the enemies of the country," the PM said.

Preserving India's cultural heritage

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts to preserve India's cultural heritage and bringing back historical artefacts taken abroad over the centuries. He said that the recovery of ancient idols and the renewed identity of India's cultural centres reflect the country's commitment to safeguarding its heritage. "A nation progresses when it possesses a sense of self-respect, and its heritage plays a major role in shaping that self-respect. That is why the country is now working to preserve its heritage and identity. For centuries, our heritage was looted and taken abroad. But today, we are bringing those treasures back. Over the past 12 years, more than 650 ancient idols have been brought back to India. India is giving its cultural centres a new identity on the world stage," said PM Modi.

Victory of truth and humanity

Concluding his message on Vijayadashami, PM Modi said that the festival instils confidence in the ultimate victory of truth and humanity, irrespective of the strength of challenges faced. "Vijayadashami is the festival of victory. This festival gives us the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours," he said.

"This spirit of Vijayadashami has always been at the heart of India's philosophy," he added. (ANI)

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