“One Of The Many Cool Places”: China's Underwater Train In Shanghai Attracts Travellers Worldwide (WATCH)

China is known for its impressive infrastructure, modern transport systems and attractions that turn ordinary journeys into memorable experiences. One such attraction is the Shanghai Sightseeing Tunnel, which takes visitors beneath the Huangpu River between Shanghai's famous Bund waterfront and the Lujiazui area on the opposite bank. A video showcasing this unusual underwater journey has caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing their excitement about the unique experience.

Shared by traveller Jordan Egbert, the video offers a glimpse of the journey through the illuminated tunnel. Visitors descend underground, purchase a ticket and board a sightseeing vehicle for the crossing. The experience features colourful visual effects and fish-themed displays, making the short journey feel more like a tourist attraction than a conventional commute.

What Is Shanghai's Underwater Sightseeing Tunnel?

The Shanghai Sightseeing Tunnel is a tourist attraction that connects the Bund, on the western bank of the Huangpu River, with Lujiazui in Pudong, an area known for its striking skyline and modern architecture. Unlike a conventional bridge crossing, the tunnel takes visitors beneath the river in a specially designed sightseeing vehicle.

The journey features colourful lighting, animated displays and immersive visual effects. Rather than simply travelling from one side of the river to the other, visitors pass through a themed underground tunnel designed to make the crossing entertaining.

For tourists exploring Shanghai, the tunnel offers an alternative way to travel between two of the city's well-known waterfront areas.

How Does The Underwater Train Experience Work?

In the video, Egbert gives viewers a step-by-step look at the attraction. The journey begins with a descent down a flight of stairs, followed by a walk past a decorative flower wall before visitors head further underground towards the tunnel.

After purchasing a ticket, the traveller continues towards the boarding area. The experience then takes an unexpected turn as colourful displays and fish-themed visuals appear along the tunnel walls.

Reacting to the sights, Egbert expresses his amazement at the experience and highlights how the attraction transforms an ordinary river crossing into something memorable.

The video also shows the view visitors encounter when they emerge on the other side, completing the journey between the Bund and Pudong.

Although often described online as an underwater train, the attraction is more accurately known as the Shanghai Sightseeing Tunnel. Its main appeal lies in the themed visual experience accompanying the underground crossing.

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What Makes The Bund Special?

The Bund is one of Shanghai's most recognisable waterfront landmarks. Located along the western bank of the Huangpu River, it is known for its historic buildings, riverside promenade and views across the water towards Pudong's modern skyline.

The area brings together two contrasting aspects of Shanghai's architectural identity. On one side are grand historic structures that reflect the city's past, while across the river stand contemporary skyscrapers, including the distinctive Oriental Pearl Tower and other prominent buildings in Lujiazui.

Visitors often come to the Bund to enjoy riverside walks, photograph the skyline and experience the city's lively atmosphere. Its location also makes it a popular starting point for exploring nearby attractions.

The Shanghai Sightseeing Tunnel offers another way to experience this waterfront setting by taking visitors beneath the river to the Pudong side. For travellers looking for something different from a conventional sightseeing stop, the crossing adds a distinctive experience to a visit to the area.

What Did Jordan Egbert Say About The Experience?

Sharing the video on social media, Egbert described the attraction as an example of how China turns everyday activities into engaging experiences.

His caption read:“One of my favorite parts of visiting China is seeing how they turn everyday things into fun experiences. This is just one of many examples. It's one of the most advanced countries in the world and there is so much to do and see here! Shanghai Sightseeing Tunnel at the Bund.”

The video highlights the tunnel's distinctive atmosphere and offers viewers a glimpse of an attraction that may not feature on every traveller's usual sightseeing itinerary.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted users to share their thoughts on the underwater sightseeing experience. Some highlighted China's attractions, while others recalled their own visits to Shanghai.

One user commented: "Just one of the many cool places to visit in China!"

Another user commented: "Shanghai is by far one of the most beautiful cities in the world. What impresses me is how they can take a city of 32 million people and make it so clean, safe, modern, and everyday life is affordable for the average person that lives there."

A third user commented: "We did this in April. Shanghai is such an interesting place to visit."

A Different Way To Explore Shanghai

From its historic waterfront to its modern skyline, Shanghai offers visitors a variety of ways to explore the city. The Shanghai Sightseeing Tunnel adds a distinctive experience to the mix, allowing tourists to cross beneath the Huangpu River while enjoying colourful visual displays.

Egbert's video has brought attention to the attraction, showing how even a short journey between two destinations can become a memorable part of a trip. For travellers visiting the Bund and Pudong, the tunnel offers an alternative to crossing the river by bridge or ferry, combining transportation with a themed sightseeing experience.

For those planning a visit to Shanghai, the attraction is another option to consider while exploring the city's waterfront landmarks and contemporary urban landscape.