Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
UAE FM Meets Indian, US Counterparts In Mumbai To Boost Economic Ties

UAE FM Meets Indian, US Counterparts In Mumbai To Boost Economic Ties


Date: 2026-10-20 10:40:24

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in a trilateral meeting in Mumbai, India, with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, and Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership among the three countries across various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, technology and artificial intelligence, to advance shared interests, deepen economic integration, enhance regional and international cooperation, and promote sustainable development.

Recommended For You

During the meeting, the UAE's top diplomat underscored the depth of the UAE's strategic relations with the Republic of India and the United States, noting that both partnerships continue to develop. He highlighted the shared commitment to capitalising on opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors in support of common development objectives.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The meeting also discussed regional and international developments, exchanging views on issues of mutual concern and ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability and promote development and prosperity across the region and beyond.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

ALSO READ
    UAE Foreign Minister receives call from Iran FM, calls for serious diplomacy UAE FM tells IAEA chief that country has full right to respond to such 'terrorist attacks'

MENAFN20102026000049011007ID1111838276


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search