MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Difficult negotiations are underway right now to achieve a lasting peace that is needed not only by Ukraine. At this challenging moment, all parties must act prudently, including by assessing the situation realistically and communicating truthful information. The objective fact is that Dobropillia remains under Ukrainian control, so there has been no 'capture' of this Ukrainian city by Russian forces,” Budanov said.

According to him, Colonel General Andrey Ivanayev, commander of Russia's Center Group of Forces, is deliberately misleading the Russian President, intimidating his own subordinates and setting them unrealistic tasks to demonstrate the capture of Ukraine's Dobropillia at any cost, having already reported that the city had been taken.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding their positions to protect the interests of the state and our land. No false statements will change reality,” the head of the President's Office said.

Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia region remains under Ukrainian control – CCD

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied claims by the Russian military command that Russian forces had allegedly captured more than 1,800 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and 92 settlements since September 1.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine