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DIU Fighters Clear 600 Hectares Of Forest In Sumy Region, Thwart Russian Offensive

DIU Fighters Clear 600 Hectares Of Forest In Sumy Region, Thwart Russian Offensive


Date: 2026-10-20 10:36:06

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Active Operations Department of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

According to the statement, over seven weeks, the special forces cleared of Russian troops more than 600 hectares of forest and handed over the positions to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

During the special operation, DIU fighters struck more than 1,100 enemy targets, killed 108 Russian troops and captured another 29.

Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian forces have liberated more territory since start of fall than Russia has captured

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces launched four attacks over the past day in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, near Tovstodubove, Korenok, Buniakyne and Rivne.

Photo: DIU

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UkrinForm

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