MAMA Mother Nature Int'l Art Exhibition Opens In Ashgabat

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the MAMA“Mother Nature” International Art Exhibition was held on October 20 in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation; Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan; members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Turkmenistan; and representatives of the art community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation, emphasized the important role of art and environmental protection in relations between peoples. She noted that art brings different peoples closer through culture, awakens a love of beauty in people's hearts, and helps unite them around shared humanitarian values.

“The main theme of today's exhibition is nature. Harmony between humans and nature is an integral condition for sustainable development. Caring for nature and preserving its beauty and richness for future generations is an important responsibility of every individual and society as a whole,” Atabayeva stressed.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, shared her thoughts on the artworks displayed at the exhibition and the environmental issues common to the two countries. She noted that the exhibition featured 116 works by 62 artists from 35 countries, including works by Turkmen artists.

Leyla Aliyeva stated that each artwork presented at the exhibition uniquely reveals the beauty, strength, and fragility of nature, once again reminding us of the importance of protecting it. Noting that the exhibition would evoke a wide range of emotions and inspire visitors, she said:

“Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are connected not only by their ancient history and culture, but also by our shared natural heritage-the Caspian Sea. Unfortunately, over the past 10 years, the water level of the Caspian Sea has dropped significantly. As a result, rare species such as the Caspian seal and sturgeon are facing the threat of extinction.”

Touching on the activities of IDEA, Leyla Aliyeva noted that the organization implements numerous projects aimed at addressing such challenges both in Azerbaijan and around the world.

The guests then viewed the artworks displayed at the exhibition.

Among the exhibits were examples of Turkmenistan's decorative and applied arts. These included traditional musical instruments, carpets, national headdresses, ancient jewelry, and other items reflecting the tangible cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

It should be noted that the MAMA “Mother Nature” International Art Exhibition brings together artists from numerous countries, including Azerbaijan, to promote the protection of our planet for future generations through art. Through a variety of installations, paintings, textile works, and multimedia pieces, the exhibition presents narratives that address contemporary environmental and social challenges.