MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ballotpedia Releases 50 Ballot Measures to Watch on November 3

October 20, 2026 10:17 AM EDT | Source: Ballotpedia

Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Ballotpedia today released its list of 50 ballot measures to watch ahead of the November 3 general election, when voters in 39 states will decide 145 statewide measures.

"Voters in 39 states will be making policy decisions directly on November 3, on questions ranging from who can vote to how states tax income and wealth," said Ryan Byrne, Ballotpedia's Ballots Team Managing Editor. "This list is a starting point. Our goal is to give voters, journalists, and researchers clear, neutral information on every measure, including what it would do, who supports and opposes it, and how it fits into broader trends across the states."

By the numbers:

34 statewide measures on election policy, including six on citizenship requirements for voting, six on voter identification, and seven on the initiative and referendum process 48 statewide measures on taxes, spending, and business regulations, including eight on income and wealth taxes and 12 on property taxes 14 statewide measures on constitutional rights, across 11 policy topics 10 statewide measures on abortion, sex, and gender policy 6 statewide housing measures in four states, the most in a single year since 2006 41+ local data center measures in November, out of 49 across 13 states in 2026

What's on the ballot

The list spans seven topics: election and voting policy; abortion, sex, and gender policy; taxes, spending, and business regulations; energy, housing, and development; constitutional rights; firearms; and criminal justice and marijuana.

Election and voting policy

Measures to watch include Alaska Ballot Measure 2 (repeal top-four ranked-choice voting), Massachusetts Question 3 (top-two primaries), and two 60% vote requirements for constitutional amendments in North Dakota and South Dakota. Abortion, sex, and gender policy Taxes, spending, and business regulations: California Proposition 40 would create the nation's first state wealth tax. Other measures include a graduated income tax (Colorado Amendment 87) and a 4.4% income tax rate cap (Colorado Proposition 136), as well as a repeal of Washington's tax on household income over $1 million (Initiative 645). Local measures include a proposed public bank in San Francisco. Energy, housing, and development Constitutional rights Firearms Criminal justice and marijuana Go deeper Full list of 50 ballot measures to watch All 2026 statewide ballot measures Topic trend pages with measure summaries, endorsements, campaign finance, polling, and historical context About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. And as voters increasingly turn to search engines and AI to learn who and what is on their ballot, independent research ranks Ballotpedia among the sources those tools cite most often. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of volunteers into an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. A nonprofit dedicated to an educated, engaged electorate and a strong, healthy democracy, Ballotpedia employs professional editorial staff who research, write, and verify its content, and offers free access to 750,000+ articles at Ballotpedia. # # # Contact: Carley Allensworth

October 20, 2026 Public Relations Manager

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U.S. (618) 553-1830



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